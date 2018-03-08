Roach trial set for July

( 0 Votes )

Written by Heather Michon, Correspondent | 08 March 2018



Kids and ammunition don’t mix.

A Scottsville man was sentenced to a year and a half in jail, drug treatment, and parenting classes in a plea agreement entered in Fluvanna County Circuit Court on Friday (March 2).

Fluvanna County deputies were called to the home of Joshua N. Carroll, 28, last August after a report he had threatened a friend.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Todd Shockley told the court that deputies found the Carrolls and their two small children, a toddler and infant, at the residence.

During their search, they found razor blades in the grass outside the house and ammunition in various calibers strewn all over the house, including the area where the baby slept. They also found several loose Xanax tablets.

After questioning, Joshua Carroll led them to a nearby shed where he had a small cache of guns, believed to be inherited from his father, locked in a gun safe. With a prior felony conviction on his record, Carroll was not permitted to possess firearms.

Under the plea agreement, Carroll pleaded guilty to one count of felony possession of ammunition and two counts of causing or encouraging acts rendering a child delinquent or in need of services.

Judge Richard Moore suspended all but 18 months of what could have been a seven-year sentence. After serving his jail sentence, Carroll will spend three to six months in an inpatient drug program and three years supervised probation.

Friday was originally scheduled for the trial of Joe Roach, the Scottsville man accused of firing a gun at his neighbors’ home, wounding one woman and sparking a seven-hour standoff with police last April.

Last week, Roach successfully ousted his court-appointed attorney, David Randle. Roach had complained about Randle for months, claiming the lawyer was not doing as he asked. The court had denied his requests, saying that Randle was clearly performing his duties as defense attorney.

With just one week to go before trial, Randle requested he be replaced.

Newly-appointed attorney James Reed appeared on Friday to request time to prepare his defense. Roach will now stand trial on July 27.

