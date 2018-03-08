Twenty-six years and still growing

Written by Ruthann Carr, Correspondent | 08 March 2018



He drew the first plans on a yellow legal pad.

His son created the newest plans on a computer.

Fluvanna Self Storage has come a long way since its beginnings in 1992.

Carlos P. Burns, 91, built a legacy that his son, Carlos A. Burns is carrying on.

The pair just completed 9,800 square feet of state-of-the-art new storage units at 2142 Lake Monticello Road, just west of the Lake Monticello main gate.

While the elder Burns has handed off the day-to-day operations to his son, that doesn’t mean he won’t be around, said his son.

“He’ll still be on site just about every day checking out both sites and chatting with customers,” the younger Burns said during an interview with both at Lake Monticello.

The Burns bought the 13.9 acre site from Len Gardner. The 63 new units take up only 2 acres of the land. They took great care to take neighbors’ concerns into account. The elder Burns met people in their homes to discuss his plans for the land.

“They even congratulated us,” the younger Burns said. “(Supervisor) Patricia Eager said she’d never seen a company do so much to cater to the neighbors.”

Being a good neighbor is so important to the Burns that they reserved on the property a hedge of wild blueberry plants for Gardner to pick whenever he likes.

The new building is energy efficient with extra insulation, two high-efficiency heat pumps and all LED lighting. It also has dusk-to-dawn lighting that meets the latest dark-sky standards – all outside fixtures cast light downward. Renters can choose from 24 climate-controlled and 39 regular storage units.

The family has been a fixture in Lake Monticello almost from its inception. The elder Burns bought a lot in 1973, built his home in 1979 and moved to Virginia permanently with his wife, Jean, in 1982.

“For the first 10 years we were here she served as the secretary of the (Lake Monticello Owners Association) board,” he said.

Even though he was retired from General Foods, he was looking for a business to get involved in.

“A friend of mine in Siler City, North Carolina, bought a closed car dealership and turned it into self-storage,” the elder Burns said. “I thought if it worked in a place like Siler City, maybe it would work here.”

Most storage facilities were a re-use of a building like his friend’s. He decided to build a business from the ground up. He built the first group of 50 units in 1992.

“The business grew faster than I thought it would,” he said.

His son chimed in, “People have a lot of things they don’t want to get rid of.”

The younger Burns lived in Northern Virginia where he worked as an engineer, but with an eye to moving to Lake Monticello to run Fluvanna Self Storage.

In 2010, that dream came true when he took early retirement and moved south to Palmyra.

“Regulations have changed,” the younger Burns said. “With the first building dad drew everything out on a yellow pad.”

The new building was necessary because for the past two years Fluvanna Self Storage was turning away people wanting to rent a unit.

Some people use them to store contents of an entire house if they’re between selling one house and buying another, the younger Burns said.

“Others use it as part of their home. They store things they don’t want to keep in their home,” he said. “They just stop by their unit and get what they need.”

Others store antique cars.

They specialize in large units with sizes ranging from 5 X 5 feet up to 10 X 30 feet.

They also offer privacy.

“The bottom line,” the younger Burns said, “is it’s their private space. We don’t have access to the unit.”

Fluvanna Self Storage is a full-service business renting trucks, moving supplies and storage units. A manager is on site.

Father and son are both supportive of and involved in the community. The elder Burns has been an active member of Effort Baptist Church since he moved to Virginia.

The younger Burns serves on Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.



