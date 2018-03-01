African American achievement recognized, encouraged

( 0 Votes )

Written by Ruthann Carr, Correspondent | 01 March 2018



The Fluvanna County Sunday School Union recognized members of their community Saturday (Feb. 24) at Central Elementary School.

There are 10 churches in the group and members of each were recognized. Organizers honored those who served in education, business, religion, community, public safety, law enforcement and veterans.

Elva Franklin Key, a member of Evergreen Baptist Church, was recognized for serving as the secretary at Central Elementary School for 51 years. Supervisor Mozell Booker said Key graduated as the valedictorian from S.C. Abrams High School, the high school blacks attended until Fluvanna schools integrated in 1968.

During the ceremony Key sang in the choir.

Cloverdale Baptist Church recognized several members in the education field including Helen Lewis Carter and her sons Marcus and Maurice. When her husband Phillip’s name was called for his service as a minister, the 76-year-old ran down the aisle and bounded up the steps as the crowd clapped.

Tracey Richardson stood proudly next to her father, John Stanton. Both served in the Air Force. Richardson retired in 2013 after 20 years of service; Stanton served during the Vietnam War.

Columbia Baptist honored Chris Morgan who was Fluvanna’s first black state trooper. Morgan served from 1985 to 2000. Fermen Payne worked as a conductor for the C & O Railroad from 1972–2002.

Early in the program, Demetria Manifold accepted a plaque from Monticello Area Community Action Agency posthumously recognizing her mother, Demetria B. Manifold, for the work she did teaching Head Start. The classroom at Central Elementary where Manifold taught is now named after her.

Middle School Students

“We watched America grow.”

That’s what Maurice Carter told a group of about 30 students Thursday (Feb. 22) at Fluvanna Middle School.

“My class was the first to integrate,” Carter told the students. “When things change, there are growing pains.”

Carter was one of several speakers – all former Fluvanna students who organizers called African-Americans of Achievement.

“Seize every opportunity you can to be successful,” he said.

The students were a diverse group representing multiple ethnicities and colors, abilities and talents. All were part of a nascent mentoring program at the middle school, said Assistant Principal Rebecca Smith, one of the organizers. Guidance Counselor Marcus Carter (Maurice Carter’s brother) also helped organize and served as the event’s master of ceremonies.

Students heard how people mentored Maurice Carter as he made his way through Fluvanna schools.

“There were people in my life who cut a path for me,” he said. “Ervin McQuaige (the high school principal) challenged me to dream as an eighth grader. During my senior year he said, ‘Mr. Carter, some day you will sit in this chair.’”

He told the students he just politely said, “Yes, sir, but I laughed when I got out of his office.”

After getting his Master’s degree from Ohio State University, Carter came back to Fluvanna.

“Guess who hired me? Mr. McQuaige,” Carter said. “… and 10 years later I became the principal. Somebody believed in me. We all believe in you. Allow people to mentor you.”

Margo Bruce, assistant principal at Fluvanna High School, said she was drawn to students who had given up. Bruce said for her the word fail means first attempt at learning.

Carmen Smith, an engineer, said she was not a good student.

“If you’re not a good reader, start reading to your little brother or sister. It will help you,” Smith said. “Every time you show someone something it helps you. If you don’t know something, ask.”

Other speakers included Leon Harris and his wife Lucille, who donated land for Central Elementary to expand and build a playground years ago; C. Brad Callahan, a former U.S. Marine and currently a custodian and groundskeeper at Fluvanna Middle School; Francesca Walker, Fluvanna art teacher; Chad White, Girls’ varsity basketball coach and 8th grade dean; Mozell Booker, supervisor representing Fork Union and a former teacher; and Tamika Carter, guidance counselor at Carysbrook.



