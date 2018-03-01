Ugly words add to pain of game loss

( 0 Votes )

Written by Ruthann Carr, Correspondent | 01 March 2018







After losing to Western Albemarle High School in the Regional quarter-finals Monday (Feb. 19) Fluvanna’s varsity girls’ basketball team had salt rubbed into their wound.

During half-time, sophomore point guard Jules Shepherd found a poster in the classroom they were using as a locker room, said senior small forward Tahirah Amos.

“It was not in the classroom before the game,” Amos said, adding that before the game some of the players put their things on the desk on which the poster was later found.

“She showed the poster to another player, but not to the rest of us,” Amos said.

It wasn’t until after the game the girls showed the poster to the rest of the team and coaches.

“The top of the poster had the words ‘negros (sic) must stay in the back of the bus,’” Amos said. “Those were the only words on the poster. The rest of it had pictures of KKK, guns and cars. The words and the pictures were cut out and pasted on.”

Fluvanna coaches showed the poster to Western Athletic Director Steve Heon, who took it, Amos said.

Phil Giaramita, communications officer for Albemarle schools, confirmed Heon was given the poster.

“That classroom was used to teach English and the last class ended at 3:55 p.m.” Giaramita said. “The student who left the poster was in that class. The Fluvanna team went into the classroom at 4:45 p.m.”The next day Chaniya Brown posted the following message on her Facebook page:

“They need to be kicked out of regionals for the poster they left in our girls’ locker room, ‘negros sit in the back of the bus,’ with guns on the poster. No respect for western at all.”

Brown is a former Fluvanna basketball player who graduated in 2017.

She said she went to many of this team’s practices and games. Brown said she was in the hallway outside the room where the poster was found.

“Most of them came out crying and saying ‘we lost the game but we shouldn’t have to come into the classroom and see this,’” Brown said Saturday (Feb. 24) in a phone interview.

Brown’s post was shared on Facebook 251 times.

In the post’s comment thread, Brown wrote “… something’s got to be done. I will not let them get away with this.”

To which Girls’ Basketball Coach Chad White replied, “You’re fine. I’m just sitting here getting my thoughts together.”

Shortly after that exchange, White posted on his Facebook page (since taken down) a message congratulating his team on their hard work but saying he was upset about the incident and saw it as a sign of where the country is.

When contacted Saturday (Feb. 24) Jules Shepherd declined to talk, stating Principal James Barlow asked the team not to talk to reporters.

Amos said that on Tuesday (Feb. 20) the team met in a conference room at the high school.

“The coaches and the principal were there,” Amos wrote in a text message. “They were basically telling us we didn’t need to talk to reporters and that they were investigating the whole incident.”

On Tuesday, WAHS Principal Darah Bonham issued this statement:

Western Albemarle High School has been in contact with Fluvanna school officials to express our concern over an incident last evening when a poster with racially sensitive images was found in a classroom being used by the Fluvanna High School girls’ basketball team. At the end of the game, the Fluvanna players brought the poster to the attention of their coaches. Western administrators immediately began an investigation that has continued throughout today. This classroom is used during the school day by English classes that are currently analyzing the novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.” It was determined that the poster was created as part of a project in which students analyze themes from the novel such as racial tension, injustice, and poverty. Students are drafting written and visual depictions of these complex themes. A student left the poster they are working on in the classroom, on a desk, at the end of the school day. The poster has not yet been completed or reviewed by the teacher.



Although there are no indications that the presence of the poster was anything but inadvertent, we want to use this instance to reaffirm our support for our school’s values of respect, community and ex-cellence. Any actions, at any time that are contrary to these values will not be tolerated. We appreciate the cooperation and support of stakeholders, including Fluvanna staff and administrators, in bringing this to our attention.

On Thurs. (Feb. 22) Barlow said he was satisfied with Bonham’s explanation. He said he met with the team the day after it happened and asked them if anyone showed them disrespect on the court.

“They all said, ‘no,’” Barlow said. “It told them ‘Let’s move on. The season is over. That’s Western Albemarle’s headache.’ I’ve known Principal Bonham a long time. I have no ill feelings.”

The Daily Progress reported about a dozen parents spoke at Albemarle County School Board’s meeting Thurs. (Feb. 22) about the poster incident and raised concerns of racist attitudes at Western Albemarle. The news story quoted parents from Orange and Albemarle.

Amos said it seems as if everyone thinks the issue has been settled.

“It shouldn’t get swept under the rug. I don’t think most of us are done with it.”