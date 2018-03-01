Community meets Democratic Congressional candidates

( 0 Votes )

Written by Ruthann Carr, Correspondent | 01 March 2018



It was standing room only.

Close to 200 people crowded into the community room at the library Sunday (Feb. 25) to hear from the four Democratic candidates hoping to challenge 5th District Councilman Tom Garrett in November’s election.

Forward Fluvanna sponsored the forum.

Leslie Cockburn lives on a farm in Rappahannock County and is a journalist and filmmaker.

Ben Cullop is a native of Albemarle County, an investment associate for Manchester Capital Management and serves on several area boards and commissions.



Roger Dean Huffstetler is a Charlottesville resident, former Marine, entrepreneur and senior advisor to the Tom Tom Festival.

Andrew Sneathern was born on a family-owned Missouri farm. He became an attorney and works at a firm in Charlottesville where he now lives.

Cockburn said she is part of a growing movement of women entering politics and her main reason for running is: “One word. Trump.”

After Cullop’s daughter was born prematurely, he realized how fortunate he and his wife were to have good insurance. “It shouldn’t take good fortune to have good health insurance.”

Huffstetler said he was the first in his family to graduate from college and he did so by taking advantage of the Hope Scholarship and the GI Bill – “Both signed into law by Democratic presidents. I’m going to be the candidate that people point to and say ‘there goes that guy who never shut up about jobs.’ I believe the person who can win this seat against Tom Garrett focuses on job creation.”

Sneathern said he decided to run because: “After November 2016 I looked at my boys – we’ve got an 8-year-old, 10-year-old and 11-year-old. I couldn’t look them in the eye and say I didn’t stand up when it was our time to do so.”On Tom Garrett:

Cullop said voters need to hold him accountable for his voting record and accessibility.

“We need to take the fight to him,” Cullop said. “And some of the advice I’ve gotten about Garrett is to poke the bear. He’s got thin skin and is a bit of a bully. We have to be willing to take it to him…”

Cullop said he’s heard from Republicans and Democrats, “We can’t get hold of him.”

If elected, Cullop vowed to hold an in-person town hall meeting in every locality in the district in his first year in office.

Huffstetler said Garrett thinks because of his military service “he can lecture us on national security. We don’t have to let that happen.”

“He doesn’t know anything about the economy. He just voted for a $1.2 trillion bill based on Republicans’ view of the economy when Eisenhower was president of the United States.”

Sneathern said Garrett has missed 15 percent of his votes.

“He lives three hours from DC and people from Hawaii have much, much better percentage on voting records.”

Cockburn said Garrett voted for people with severe mental illness to have the right to buy guns.

“He’s also voted again and again to dismantle the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency),” she said.

Cockburn pointed out that Garrett is going along with a plan to make going to the Blue Ridge Parkway cost $70 per car.

“Those people who need the national park the most could never afford that – including families who were evicted from the park who should be allowed to go there for free.”

Every candidate said they believe health care is an important issue and they believe in health care for all.

Sneathern said: “It’s not just that we should consider it a right to have affordable health care. It should be an obligation each of us owes to every other member of our society to not have to worry about getting sick and losing everything you’ve ever worked for. If someone is suffering in our community then we’re all diminished by that suffering.”

After the meeting, Terry Peters said all four candidates impressed him.

“I’m looking for someone more moderate because I think a moderate candidate has a much better chance of beating Tom Garrett.”

Eve Gaige said she was encouraged to see so many people at the meeting.

“I’ll work for whoever becomes our candidate,” she said. “Right now I’m favoring Andrew Sneathern. I think he can reach out to people in the rural areas.”