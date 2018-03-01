Roach attorney withdraws; Harris pleads guilty

( 0 Votes )

Written by Ruthann Carr, Correspondent | 01 March 2018



He got his wish.

Little Joe Kain Roach Jr. has been in custody since April 30 after authorities said he shot at his neighbors then held nearly 50 officers at bay for seven hours as he holed up in his Scottsville home.

In November, Fluvanna Circuit Court Judge Richard Moore found Roach, 46, competent to stand trial after listening to experts conclude Roach was malingering.

All along, Roach complained he didn’t get along with his court-appointed attorney, David Randle. Roach expressed this to the judge via handwritten note and court testimony.

He asked for new representation.

“…He won’t do anything I ask him to,” Roach said at a November hearing.

Because Randle preferred to remain on the case, Moore denied Roach’s request.

On Friday, (Feb. 23) Moore appointed Attorney James Reed to represent Roach after Randle asked to be removed as counsel.

Because Reed won’t be up to speed on the case scheduled for trial Mar. 3, Moore decided to keep the same date to hear Reed’s likely motion to continue, Moore said.

The case against Floyd Harris scheduled for a trial Friday (Feb. 23) turned into a guilty plea instead. Harris, 65, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of unlawful wounding in a May 5 shooting in Columbia.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeff Haislip said when Joe Palmer and Harris argued, the gun went off hitting Palmer in the finger and chest. Eyewitnesses gave differing accounts as to whether Harris pointed the gun at Palmer. His injuries were non-life threatening.

Moore accepted the plea, which calls for a suspended five-year sentence to be served on probation. He ordered Harris to cooperate with a pre-sentence investigation.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 26.

Joshua Adam Hill appeared on felony charges of child abuse and neglect and malicious wounding of a 20-day-old infant in his care. The child suffered head, leg and rib injuries, Haislip said.

Moore postponed the arraignment and scheduled a conflict-of-interest hearing on March 2. Hill’s attorney, John Gibson, also represents Hill’s wife in a separate, civil case.