Fluco swimmers turn in top performances at Region meet

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 22 February 2018



The Region 3C swim and dive championship meet was held Feb. 10-11 at the Fork Union Military Academy (FUMA) pool here in Fluvanna County. The Fluco girls’ team finished third, while the boys were in eighth place.

Coach Feda Morton said that a significant number of Fluco swimmers performed well enough to qualify for the upcoming State meet. Two of the girls’ relay teams and one of the boys’ teams will move on to the State meet. The girls’ medley relay team of Emma DiFazio, Caylyn McNaul, Abby Fuller and Zoe Moore, and the 200-meter freestyle relay team of Moore, Haley Smith, McNaul and Fuller will both advance. The boys’ 200-meter freestyle relay team of Owen Strickland, Jack Kershner, Hunter Strickland and Josh Rocklein will also be going to the State meet.

Individuals who will be going to the State meet are numerous. Hunter Strickland will be swimming in the 200-meter individual medley and the 100-meter freestyle at the State meet as a result of his fourth place finish in both events. Abby Fuller, who was the Regional champion in the 200-meter individual medley event will naturally be competing in that event at States. She also will be swimming in the 100-meter butterfly at the State event based on her second place finish in the Region meet. In the 400-meter freestyle both Moore and McNaul qualified for the State meet. Moore will also be swimming in the 50-meter freestyle sprint at that meet.

The FUMA pool is a meter pool, and all prior meets this year were conducted in pools measured in yards. Accordingly, some research is required to establish which of the team’s performances may be school records, but she is confident that a number of school records were established.

