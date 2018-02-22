Learning about nature from skulls and scat

Written by Page H. Gifford, Correspondent | 22 February 2018



On a rainy Saturday afternoon (Feb. 10) Ida Swenson, a Virginia master naturalist of the Rivanna chapter, presented a program to interested nature lovers and potential master naturalists on identifying animals, as morbid as it sounds, by their remains.

The program, called Skulls and Scat, teaches how to identify wild animals by the bits and pieces found along nature trails in the woods and other areas. Swenson laid on a table a box of interesting artifacts, including a mummified worm snake, bones, the skull of a young deer, black bear fur and scat, or animal excrement, preserved in jars.

A retired science teacher, Swenson has been educating the public about nature for some time and her presentation was intriguing and uncomplicated. She began by discussing collecting items – an undertaking not as simple as picking up something in the woods and taking it home. She cautioned that anyone interested in collecting items, even roadkill, from the natural environment has to have a collection or scavenger or salvage permit from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF).

“All natural things belong to the state of Virginia, therefore collectors have to have permits to collect dead animals,” she said. “You cannot collect any animal until it is dead.” A Virginia permit is required for educational purposes, but additional permits from the federal government are needed for birds, since some are either endangered or protected. Collecting anything related to birds, native or migrating, including nests and feathers, requires a permit. “There are some things that are illegal to collect, including fresh water mussel shells and eagle feathers,” she said.

She told the story of a box turtle she found at Scheier Natural Area, which appeared to be injured.

“Many people think they are spineless but looking at this proves that is not true,” she said as she pointed to the snake’s thin, wispy spine bones. Looking like a biology experiment, a small mummified snake floated in a jar of preserved liquid.

She then discussed the jawbones and teeth of native species from deer to foxes.

“Rodents have teeth that keep growing,” Swenson said. She showed the flat teeth of an herbivore in the deer skull and the sharp and flat teeth of an omnivore like the red fox. Bears are considered carnivores but like the fox, are also omnivores.

She had some fur samples in pellets she bought from other sources, mostly remnants of fur coats such as fox. The fox fur was soft, like mink, and as expected, the bear had a coarse feeling.

“Scat gets a bad rap,” she said, adding you do not need a collection permit for scat. She pointed out that scat can tell a lot about the animal in question, particularly its diet.

Swenson, master naturalist Walter Hussey and other volunteers have been instrumental in developing a nature room at the museum at Pleasant Grove, featuring similar artifacts that have been collected. The nature room is a great place to teach children and adults alike about the natural environment.



