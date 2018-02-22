New plan illuminates forgotten Scottsville bypass

( 0 Votes )

Written by Ron Smith, Correspondent | 22 February 2018



Almost every locality has what is known as a comprehensive plan. Scottsville is no different and in Virginia, a locality’s comprehensive plan must be reviewed and updated every five years. Since Scottsville’s plan was last reviewed in 2013, this is the year for review and it is the job of the Planning Commission to undertake that review.

In order to help the Planning Commission do its job and present to the public the most accurate information, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission helps by providing the latest in statistical information so the future of the community may be viewed in light of the past.

But sometimes the past doesn’t always accurately forecast the future!

At a recent Planning Commission meeting, Town Clerk Amy Moyer presented members with copies of a planning document that was developed for the town in 1978. This document, produced by the firm Balzer and Associates Consulting Planners, looked at the history of the town and forecast the town’s future based on its past. The forecast was most interesting.

The 1978 study determined the population of Scottsville, including the Albemarle and Fluvanna portions of the town, at 225. The 2013 document, using the latest available statistics from 2011, showed the population at 575. Of course the 1994 boundary adjustment helped with the increase. The 1978 study showed a continued decline in the growth of Scottsville while the 2013 document speculated an increase in the population of the Scottsville area to between 800 and 1,000.While both studies cite the importance of the historical nature of the area, tourism was, and still is, a primary incentive for attracting visitors. Since the 1978 study, the Van Clief Nature Area has been established and is today part of the current comprehensive plan. While the 1978 study called for the development of the riverfront, the town has learned that access to the river is a limiting factor in realizing that goal.

In 1978, 100 acres were designated industrial whereas in 2013 only 53 acres were zoned for light and heavy industry. With the closing of the tire plant Scottsville’s only major industrial site stands vacant. The challenge for the town since the plant’s closing has been how to best use that property. That challenge might not exist had the suggestions made in 1978 been followed.

In 1978, with the tire plant in operation, industrial development could have expanded to the area around the plant property, primarily to the north and west. But access was a problem. So was flooding since the levee had not yet been built. Then came a unique proposal: a bypass around Scottsville!

What Balzer envisioned was a road following James River Road from its intersection with Route 20 westward and, after crossing Irish Road (Route 6) arcing to the southwest, passing the tire plant property and pretty much following the path of the levee as we know it today.

That road would continue under the James River Bridge where an interchange would be built to connect Valley Street to the bypass road and on to Route 6 as it enters Fluvanna County. The unique feature of the bypass road is that it would be built on top of some sort of levee or flood prevention of some type. This combination would provide for industrial expansion as well as protect the town from the river.

We all know the levee was built; the bypass wasn’t, and that may not have been a bad thing. As the current comprehensive plan is being reviewed and updated the Planning Commission will announce opportunities for the public to review the document and make suggestions.

