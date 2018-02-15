Fluvanna Girls’ Softball League conducting major field renovations

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 15 February 2018



The Fluvanna Girls’ Softball League plays its games at the fields at Carysbrook, which were once regarded as nearly unplayable rock fields. However, over the years, the league has been responsible for significant upgrades to the facilities there. In 2012 the league erected a substantial concession stand that included the fields’ first real bathroom. Then in 2016 it installed substantial dugouts.

Now the infield is being renovated and redesigned and the 40-year-old backstop is being replaced. With some assistance from Fluvanna County, the league plans to level the outfield and install a new fence at the standard distance of 180 feet from home plate.

The league is self-financed, raising its funds from an annual golf tournament and a raffle. The 21st annual golf tournament will be held May 6 at the Lake Monticello golf course. League president Chris Fairchild said that all the money collected in player fees goes to equipment and umpires. Money for the field upgrades came through the league’s fundraising.

The league will hold an in person sign-up session Saturday (Feb. 17) at Dick’s Sporting Goods in 5th Street Station from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Players may also sign up online at any time by visiting www.fluvannagirlssoftball.com. The league is for girls ages 5-18. It has four age divisions and normally has about 150 participants. Players are required to be Fluvanna County residents and must present a birth certificate for proof of age.

Fairchild said that last year the Fluvanna 5-8 age team was a State runner-up and that three of the four age groups garnered trophies. Although all-star team success is always a good thing, Fairchild noted that the program emphasizes developing basic softball skills and having fun.

Coaches for the girls are volunteers and Fairchild said the league is always looking for more participation from interested adults. The same is also true for umpires, who are paid. The league does not require prior umpiring experience, as it has a training program, and a rules knowledge test for novice umpires.

While the league is not connected to the Fluvanna County school system, it has acted as a very effective feeder program over the years. One of the most successful sports for the Flucos over time has been the softball program. Some of the outstanding Flucos who have moved up from the Fluvanna Girls’ Softball League to excel for the Flucos include Danielle Dyke, Shannon Bossieux, Alexis Scott and Annaliese Kennedy.



