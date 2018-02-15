Fluco sports squads compete in District events

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 15 February 2018



The Fluco wrestling squad, the Fluco indoor track and field squad, and the Fluco swim and dive team all competed in Jefferson District year-end events Feb. 2-3.

The wrestling squad under Coach Michael Gore traveled to Orange County High and placed four of its seven competitors in the top four in their weight classes. John Bland, wrestling at 152 pounds, was 3-1 for the day and captured third place in his class. The Flucos also did well in the lower weight classes. Tyler Haynes was fourth at 106 pounds. Wyatt Dillon was fourth at 113 pounds and Shawn Metcalf was fourth at 138 pounds.

The Jefferson District indoor track and field meet was held Feb. 3 at Heritage High School in Lynchburg, with Fluvanna County High acting as the host school. The girls’ team finished in fourth place and the boys’ team was fifth.

A number of Fluco athletes did well individually and one relay team also excelled. Coaches Tom Casto and Rose Brogan reported the following outstanding performances: Winning All-District honors for the girls were: Kaitlin Bower in the 55-meter dash, Emily Smeds in the 1,600-meter run (metric mile), Kieri Hart in the 500-meter run, Kristen Cabrera and Saige Haney in the 1,000-meter run, Brianna Parker in the 3,200-meter (two mile) run, and Amina

Wilson and Ashlee Pieno in the pole vault. Cabrera was second in her event, earning a time less than one second off the winning time.

The 4x800 relay team of Hart, Haney, Smeds and Cabrera won the Jefferson District championship. The relay team’s time was 10:32.06, which was an impressive 34 seconds faster than the second place time.

The Jefferson District swim and dive meet was held Feb. 2 at the Smith Center at the University of Virginia. The boys’ and girls’ teams both finished third in the District. Head Coach Feda Morton said that a host of Fluco swimmers turned in outstanding performances, and that a number of school records have been broken this season. Three girls’ relay teams excelled. The medley relay team of Emma DiFazio, Abby Harlow, Caylyn McNaul and Abby Fuller took second place, as did the 200-meter freestyle relay team consisting of Harlow, Zoe Moore, McNaul and Fuller. The 400-meter freestyle relay team also turned in a good performance. It consisted of DiFazio, Haley Smith, Sheridan Smith and Moore.

In individual events the leader for the girls was Abby Fuller, who won the 100-meter freestyle in a new school record time of 53.88, which was fast enough to qualify for the State swim event. Fuller also finished second in the 100-meter breaststroke in fast enough time to qualify for States. Another stand-out was Abby Harlow. She won the taxing 200-meter individual medley in a State qualifying time. She also took fourth place in the 100-meter butterfly event. Zoe Moore also did well, as she won the 500-meter freestyle and took fourth in the 50-meter freestyle. DiFazio was third in the 100-meter backstroke and sixth in the 100-meter freestyle. McNaul was second in both the 500-meteer freestyle and the 200-meter freestyle.

For the boys’ team Hunter Strickland was the stand-out. He finished first in the 200-meter individual medley and his second place finish in the 100-meter butterfly made the State cut and set a new Fluvanna High record. Morton said that Strickland has also broken school records this year in the 200-meter individual medley, 200-meter freestyle and 500-meter freestyle, breaking records established by three different swimmers. Other good performances for the boys’ team were turned in by Josh Rocklein, Rhett Jones and Jack Kershner. They finished fifth in the 50-meter freestyle, sixth in the 500-meter freestyle and fifth in the 100-meter butterfly respectively.



