Fluvanna sports reviewed for 2017

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 11 January 2018



It was an up and down year in sports at the high school level in Fluvanna County in 2017.

The girls’ sports teams led the way for the Flucos.

The winter sports season is already underway when the new year begins. Basketball is the winter sport that draws the most fans. Coach Chad White’s girls’ basketball team was successful in 2017 as the squad reached the Conference semi-finals behind senior Chaniya Brown and freshman Navaeh Ivory, who was a first team All-Conference selection.

The boys’ team had less success as they went through a building year under new Coach Jason Davis. Junior AJ Gregory was the team’s top player and he was an All-Conference honorable mention selection.

The winter sport with the most athletes participating is indoor track and field. The girls’ squad under Coach Rose Brogan finished second in the Conference meet and sent five individual athletes and a relay team to the State meet. The boys’ team was not quite as successful, but it had standouts in the shot put and in the jumping events.

In the spring the sports calendar at Fluvanna County High School is chock-a-block full; there is activity everywhere. The school fields teams in boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ lacrosse, boys’ and girls’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ track and field, and of course baseball and softball. The most prominent spectator sports are baseball for the boys and softball for the girls, which are the sports that draw county residents who are not relatives of the participants.

The softball team under Coach Tre Smith went to the Regional tournament and won its first game there. Katie Morris and Gracie Walton were named to the All-Conference second team. The baseball team under Coach Mike Sheridan was young but it had what Sheridan described as a “solid season.” Brant Wood and DeShon Carter were second team All-Conference.

Spring and summer also bring activity on the golf course. The annual Faulconer golf tournament comes to the Lake Monticello Golf Course in May. This is a prestigious event that attracts many of the top amateur golfers from around central Virginia. In 2017 Brian Bassett won the tournament with an impressive two-day score of 142. He had finished second in the event in 2015 and 2016.

In June the Lake Monticello Golf Course holds its Men’s member guest tournament. The 2017 winners of this event were the team of Claude Williamson and Richard Condray. Another adult-oriented sport that came to the county is pickleball. This hot new game, mainly for the older set, is now played regularly indoors at the Carysbrook Sports Complex and outdoors at the Lafayette tennis courts in Lake Monticello.

In the fall the sports community always turns to football. Fluvanna County High School football Coach Steve Szarmach is working hard to improve the Flucos’ football program. The team has not recorded very many wins in recent seasons, but there may be some light at the end of the tunnel, as varsity, junior varsity and freshman squads all showed improvement over past years. In 2017 Prophett Harris was named to the All-District first team at defensive back. Ethan Graves was All-District first team at punter and Walter Stribling was All-District second team at offensive line.

The female athletes at the high school did well in the fall. Volleyball Coach Christi Harlowe-Garrett noted at the fall sports banquet that she felt her team had a “great season.” First team All-District selections from her squad were Abby Sherman and Candice Shaheen. Shaheen, the team’s libero, set school records for most digs in a match, a season and a career. In cross country, the girls’ team under the tutelage of Brogan finished first in the district and third in the region. Hattie Lintecum, Saige Haney, Emily Beckman and Emily Smeds received All-District honors. For the boys, Jack Rice was All-District.

As 2017 came to a close, Fluco Athletic Director Scott Morris received a national award for excellence from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. Finally, with the winter sports season underway again, in the final days of 2017, the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams both swept both games of their Holiday Bash tournament.



