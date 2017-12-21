Kids share Christmas wishes

( 0 Votes )

Written by Christina Dimeo, Editor | 21 December 2017



Kids feel the magic of Christmas in a way that most grown-ups have forgotten. Knowing nothing of to-do lists and credit card interest, little children focus their round eyes instead on brightly-colored lights, fattened stockings, and far-off relatives come to visit.

As the holidays approach and the excitement builds, second grade students in Ms. Elizabeth Eldridge’s class at Central Elementary School took the time to explain the gifts they hope to receive (hint to parents: they want drones) and express their fervent hopes to escape less interesting presents (hint: no clothes).