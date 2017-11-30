Fluco fall banquet honors stand-out athletes

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 30 November 2017



At the end of each sports season, Fluvanna County High School holds an awards banquet for the athletes who have participated in the school’s various athletic activities in that season. The fall banquet for 2017 was held Monday, Nov. 20 in the high school cafeteria. With athletes, coaches, parents, grandparents and siblings in attendance, the cafeteria was quite full.

Scott Morris, high school activities director, was the master of ceremonies as usual. After everyone had been through the food lines, Morris began the ritual of calling on each of the coaches to come to the microphone and give a brief summary of their team’s season and to acknowledge the athletes who achieved District, Region and sometimes State honors.

First to the microphone was volleyball Coach Christi Harlowe-Garrett, who said that her team had a great season. She reported that All-District honors were won by Katie Morris, honorable mention, and by Christi Walker, second team. First team selections were Abby Sherman and Candice Shaheen. At the Regional level, Walker was an honorable mention selection, while Sherman made the second team.

Shaheen was named to the Regional first team as the top libero in the Region. The libero is a defensive player who is expected to “dig” out the other team’s intended kill shots and thus keep the ball in play. Shaheen was tremendous at this task. This season she set the Fluvanna school record for most digs in a match, most digs in a season, and most digs in a career.

In the Regional meet, the Fluvanna girls finished third, with Smeds, Haney and Beckman all garnering All-Region honors. The third place finish qualified the entire team to run in the State meet, in which the team finished fourth. Smeds finished seventh overall to achieve All-State recognition. Brogan noted that there are no official records as to the fastest cross country time in school history. This is probably due to variations in courses and changes in locations. However, she noted that Smeds broke 19 minutes this year, and that she is sure no one has run that fast during her tenure at Fluvanna.

Football Coach Steve Szarmach said that although the team did not get as many wins as hoped for, progress is being made, as varsity, JV and freshman teams all showed improvement over prior seasons. He announced that Prophett Harris was named to the All-District first team at defensive back; that Ethan Graves was All-District first team as a punter, and that Walt Stribling was All-District second team at offensive line.

Cheer Coach Julia Hogue said her football cheer squad was out there enthusiastically cheering at every game. Her competition cheer squad worked on its routines. In competition the squad gets two minutes and 45 seconds to perform with no do overs. This year two cheer athletes were selected to the All-Region team: Frances Fulton and Kendra Cattenach. Also, Morris announced that Hogue is retiring from coaching the cheer squad.

