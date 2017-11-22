Fluco basketball teams prepare for season

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 22 November 2017



The Fluco girls’ basketball team under long-term Coach Chad White went to the Conference semi-finals last season. Chaniyah Brown, who was the senior team leader last season, has graduated, but White’s squad last year was extremely young with a number of freshman standouts and he has a host of strong returnees. Navaeh Ivory returns at guard. She was a first team All-Conference selection as a freshman last year.

Jemika Johnson is a senior who will man the post for the Flucos. She was an All-Conference honorable mention last year. Two athletes who made major contributions last season as freshman are speedy guard Jules Shepherd and rangy forward Mya Wright. They are both expected to start. The fifth starter was also a freshman last season. Kyla Scott had some strong games in her freshman year and will contribute again from the wing. Accordingly, it looks like White will have a very young and promising line-up with one senior and four sophomores starting. He also will have two freshmen contributing: Destini Monroe and Caitlyn Broderick.

The Fluco girls will continue to play their usual pressing and harassing defense that is intended to create a host of turnovers that lead to easy fast break baskets. White’s teams are always entertaining to watch as the action is always fast paced.

Fluco boys’ basketball Coach Jason Davis will have a very young team this year with six sophomores and one freshman on the roster. However, he will have some veterans in the starting line-up. The two highest scorers from last year’s squad return as seniors. A.J. Gregory, who swings between guard and forward, was a Conference honorable mention last year and he and DaShon Carter, who will be the shooting guard, will be counted on again to lead the Flucos on offense.

Davis also said that he has three new players who did not play for the Flucos last year. Senior Michigan Reed is a transfer from Louisa County High, while sophomores Cameron Shields and Andrew Ward are new recruits. They are expected to contribute at shooting guard and power forward respectively. Sophomores Elise Johnson and Keyshawn Fisher will be back-ups at center and point guard respectively. John Rittenhouse is the promising freshman on the varsity roster. The boys’ team did not experience a lot of success last season, but with Gregory and Carter returning and an influx of promising young players this season’s results may be more upscale.

Both teams open their regular season play with back to back games on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29. The girls’ team will be home on both dates taking on Waynesboro and Turner Ashby. The boys’ team will be on the road on these dates, playing the same schools. On Dec. 1 the boys will play their third road game in a week, at William Monroe. Their first home game will be Dec. 5, when they will host Waynesboro. On Dec. 1 and Dec. 5 the girls will take on the same opponents but at the opposite location.

A highlight of the early season will be the Bash tournament that is hosted every year by the Flucos during winter break. The teams coming in for the boys’ Bash will be Monticello High, Bruton High and William Monroe High.

