Breaking down Fluvanna’s vote

Written by Christina Dimeo, Editor | 16 November 2017



Now that the dust has settled over the Nov. 7 election, political junkies can enjoy poring over data reflecting how Fluvanna County voted.

The best approximation of voter turnout in Fluvanna is probably the governor’s race, which generated the most votes cast county-wide. About 51 percent of the county’s nearly 18,000 registered voters chose to cast a ballot for governor.

Joyce Pace, Fluvanna registrar, said that voter turnout in 2015, the last non-presidential election year, was 29 percent. In general, however, this year’s turnout was fairly typical for a non-presidential election with several local races.

Fluvanna voted Republican in all five non-local races: governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, 58th District delegate and 65th District delegate. Statewide, Democrats prevailed in the first three races, but Fluvanna’s two incumbent Republican delegates retained their seats.



State races

Fluvanna went for Ed Gillespie, Republican candidate for governor, by 52.7 percent. Democrat Ralph Northam, who took the race statewide with 53.9 percent of the vote, won only 46.3 percent of Fluvanna voters. Libertarian candidate Cliff Hyra earned less than 1 percent of Fluvanna’s vote.

Cunningham, a typically Republican district, voted overwhelmingly for Gillespie at 60.3 percent. By contrast Rivanna went to Gillespie by a razor-thin margin of 49.9 percent to Northam’s 49.3 percent.

Palmyra was the sole district to favor Northam with 49.9 percent over Gillespie’s 48.7 percent.

Absentee ballots count as Fluvanna’s sixth precinct and are not broken down by the voting district in which the absentee voters live. Absentee voters went for Northam at 50.6 percent.

Fluvanna voters favored Jill Vogel, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, by 54.7 percent. Democrat Justin Fairfax, who won statewide with 52.6 percent of the vote, took 45.2 percent in Fluvanna.

County voters went for John Adams, Republican candidate for attorney general, by 53.8 percent. Current Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, won reelection statewide by 53.2 percent, but lost Fluvanna with 46.2 percent of the vote.



Delegate races

Current Delegate Rob Bell (R-Albemarle) won a landslide reelection over Democratic challenger Kellen Squire in the 58th District by 61.2 percent. Fluvanna followed suit, giving him 60.1 percent of the vote.

Rivanna, Palmyra and Cunningham belong to the 58th District, as do small portions of Columbia and Fork Union.

Cunningham supported Bell with 66.4 percent of the vote, Rivanna favored him by 58.6 percent, and Palmyra gave him 55.6 percent.

Of the 297 votes cast in Fork Union for the 58th District, an overwhelming 74.8 percent went to Bell. By contrast, Bell squeaked by in Columbia with 50.6 percent of the 79 votes cast.

Absentee voters preferred Bell at 54.6 percent.

Most of Columbia and Fork Union belongs to the 65th District. Current Delegate Lee Ware (R-Powhatan) won district-wide against Democratic challenger Francis Stevens in a landslide with 64.1 percent of the vote. In Fluvanna his support was more muted at 52.1 percent.

Fork Union went Democratic, supporting Stevens by 51.9 percent. In Columbia, however, Ware won with 56.5 percent of the vote.

Fork Union presented an interesting dynamic. Fork Union voters in the 65th District were the only Fluvanna geographical bloc to go for a Democrat. By contrast, Fork Union voters in the 58th District gave Bell, the Republican delegate, his highest margin of victory in Fluvanna.

Absentee voters supported Stevens at 53.1 percent.

Local races

Results on election night did not include absentee votes, which had not yet been tallied. Final voting data is now available.

Current Supervisor Tony O’Brien won reelection to the Board of Supervisors in Rivanna with 1,290 votes, or 59.8 percent, over challenger Darrell Byers’ 855 votes, or 39.6 percent.

Shirley Stewart won election to the School Board in Rivanna with 1,436 votes, or 67 percent, over Tyler Pieron’s 685 votes, or 32 percent. Current representative Carol Carr did not seek reelection.

Current Supervisor Mike Sheridan ran uncontested for Columbia’s seat on the Board, and garnered 1,179 votes, or 96.2 percent, over 46 votes for write-in candidates, or 3.8 percent.

Andrew Pullen won the Columbia School Board seat with 817 votes, or 60.7 percent. Linda Staiger ran a write-in campaign for the seat. There were 529 votes for a write-in candidate, or 39.3 percent. Election data does not indicate whom the write-in voters named on their ballots.

Current School Board representative Camilla Washington did not run for reelection.

Supervisor Don Weaver ran uncontested for his Cunningham seat on the Board, and won 1,449 votes, or 95.7 percent, over 65 votes for write-in candidates, or 4.3 percent.

School Board representative Charles Rittenhouse also ran uncontested for his Cunningham seat, and won 1,457 votes, or 95.7 percent, over 66 votes for write-in candidates, or 4.3 percent.

Palmyra and Fork Union did not have local races this year. Palmyra Supervisor Trish Eager, Palmyra School Board member Brenda Pace, Fork Union Supervisor Mozell Booker, and Fork Union School Board representative Perrie Johnson have two years remaining on their terms.

