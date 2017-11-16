Holyfield signs with George Washington University

Written by Blake Berry FCHS journalism program | 16 November 2017



The words “signing day” are music to the ears of many athletes, especially one of Fluvanna’s seniors.

Baseball player and Fluvanna County High School senior Shaun Holyfield signed with George Washington University Nov. 8 at the high school.

Holyfield had been offered spots at other schools, but ultimately decided that George Washington University was the best choice for him academically and athletically, he said.

Baseball was Holyfield’s first sport, and he’s been in love with it since he was four years old. In addition to his time playing for Fluvanna, Holyfield has also played travel baseball for the Mid-Atlantic Orioles.

