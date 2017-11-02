Fluco competition cheer squad hosts District event

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 02 November 2017



The Fluvanna County gym was packed with spectators Thursday (Oct. 26) when the Fluco competition cheer squad hosted the 2017 Region 3C Cheer Competition.

Every team had an enthusiastic following, even though some of the competing schools are not nearby. Teams came to Fluvanna from the Fluco home district, the Jefferson District, and from the Valley District and the Seminole District of the Lynchburg area.

Seven squads competed, including the Broadway High Gobblers, the Brookville High Bees, the Fort Defiance Indians, the Monticello High Mustangs, the Rustburg High Devils and the Spotswood High Trailblazers. The Flucos qualified for the Region 3C competition by finishing a strong third in the Jefferson District competition which was held Oct. 18 at Powhatan High School.

All seven squads competed in the initial round, performing their individualized routines with typical high energy. There is no set number of competitors. The squads varied in number from 10 to 17. Most of the competing athletes were female, but one squad had two males competing and another had one.

The competition format called for four of the seven teams to move on to a second round of performances that would determine the Region champion. The judges evaluated each squad and rated its performance on five components. Fluco Coach Julia Hogue explained that squads are rated on pyramid, dance, tumbling cheer and stunt.

Hogue said after the first round that she thought her team had given its best performance of the season. However, all the squads competing were impressive and the judges did not place the Fluco squad in the top four, so they did not make it into the final round. Accordingly, the squad’s season ended Thursday.

The Fluco cheer squad consisted of 17 athletes this season, 13 of whom performed in the Region 3C competition. Seniors Frances Fulton and Madison Grimsley were the team captains. Other seniors on the squad were Kendra Cattenach, NaRayel Daniels, Kailah Lee and Madison Stafford. Juniors were Paige Tomaras and Caroline Haislip. There were four sophomores on the squad: Logan Brophy, Destiney Thomas, Amina Wilson and Rose Bunch. Hague also had five freshmen on the squad: Lauren Davis, Ellie Miles, Addie Roth, Emma Leonari and Rebecca Taylor.

Hogue said it is important to have competitors from all classes on the squad so that there is continuity from one year to the next. It is also necessary to have athletes who can fill the rolls of flyer, backstop and base, and who can do tumbling routines.

