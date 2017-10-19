Middle school girls’ basketball undefeated for season

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 19 October 2017



For the second time in the last three years, the Fluvanna County girls’ middle school basketball team has completed its fall season with an undefeated 8-0 record. Coach Keith Brown said that although there is no formal league for the middle school teams, the girls match up with the usual Fluvanna opponents. This fall season the girls had their two closest games against the Louisa County middle schoolers, winning by five points and by two.



The sixth, seventh and eighth grade girls played a basic 2-3 zone on defense when they fell back, but Brown said that a full court 2-2-1 press was often utilized and it generated much of the team’s offense, creating turnovers that led to easy baskets.



Brown said that he had a 15-player squad this fall with Alana Carter-Johnston and Aniah Webb leading the team in scoring and 6-foot-tall Khamara Steppe as the top rebounder.



The Fluco varsity girls’ basketball Coach Chad White had a host of freshmen contributing on his team this past winter, so it looks like he may continue to have some top prospects in the pipeline.

