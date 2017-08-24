Fluvanna firefighters graduate from rigorous course

24 August 2017
Thirteen Fluvanna firefighters from three Fluvanna County fire companies graduated Sunday (Aug. 13) from a tough college level class on how to fight fires. One firefighter from Albemarle County also graduated.
The graduation ceremony for those completing the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, Firefighter 1 course of study was held at the Lake Monticello Fire Department’s Maple room.
A Firefighter 1 curriculum is considered a college level class whereby the student firefighters engage in over 200 hours of lectures, and hands-on practical training.Instruction was conducted by 11 Virginia state certified fire instructors, who are members of the Fluvanna County fire companies. The instructors taught many subjects, both in classroom and in the field, to train the students in the proper and appropriate methods of executing their duties as firefighters. All training was conducted under controlled settings with the student’s personal safety as the top priority. The culmination of the course included a “Live Fire Burn” where the students conducted actual firefighting evolutions under the supervision of the Fluvanna instructors and a Virginia Department of Fire Programs compliance officer. The students demonstrated their skills and techniques and achieved acceptable ratings.
The students undertook practical testing, which was administered by five state evaluators whereby the students had to correctly perform random hands-on tasks at numerous stations. All the students received overwhelming passing evaluations. The students then undertook a 100-question examination and achieved a passing grade to became certified firefighters in Virginia. Graduating firefighters included:
Palmyra
- Brittany Dabney
- Kalli Mayton
- Larry Poleski
- Jason Powell
- Hannah Thomas
Fork Union
- Omari Daniels
- Robert Leedy
- Shawn Shreves
Lake Monticello
- Jesse Brochu
- Nelson Campbell
- Zachary Cullen
- Robbie Maher
Stoney Point
- Chandler Lee
At the ceremony, several students were presented special awards for exceptional abilities which were demonstrated throughout the school. Those students were:
Highest Test Score
- Jesse Brochu
Best Practical Skills
- Brittany Dabney
- Robert Leedy
Most Improved
- Zachary Cullen
- Nelson Campbell
Esprit D’Corps
- Robbie Maher
- Kalli Mayton