Fluvanna firefighters graduate from rigorous course

Written by Richie Constantino | 24 August 2017



Thirteen Fluvanna firefighters from three Fluvanna County fire companies graduated Sunday (Aug. 13) from a tough college level class on how to fight fires. One firefighter from Albemarle County also graduated.

The graduation ceremony for those completing the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, Firefighter 1 course of study was held at the Lake Monticello Fire Department’s Maple room.

A Firefighter 1 curriculum is considered a college level class whereby the student firefighters engage in over 200 hours of lectures, and hands-on practical training.

Instruction was conducted by 11 Virginia state certified fire instructors, who are members of the Fluvanna County fire companies. The instructors taught many subjects, both in classroom and in the field, to train the students in the proper and appropriate methods of executing their duties as firefighters. All training was conducted under controlled settings with the student’s personal safety as the top priority. The culmination of the course included a “Live Fire Burn” where the students conducted actual firefighting evolutions under the supervision of the Fluvanna instructors and a Virginia Department of Fire Programs compliance officer. The students demonstrated their skills and techniques and achieved acceptable ratings.

The students undertook practical testing, which was administered by five state evaluators whereby the students had to correctly perform random hands-on tasks at numerous stations. All the students received overwhelming passing evaluations. The students then undertook a 100-question examination and achieved a passing grade to became certified firefighters in Virginia. Graduating firefighters included:



Palmyra



Brittany Dabney

Kalli Mayton

Larry Poleski

Jason Powell

Hannah Thomas



Fork Union



Omari Daniels

Robert Leedy

Shawn Shreves



Lake Monticello



Jesse Brochu

Nelson Campbell

Zachary Cullen

Robbie Maher



Stoney Point



Chandler Lee



At the ceremony, several students were presented special awards for exceptional abilities which were demonstrated throughout the school. Those students were:



Highest Test Score



Jesse Brochu



Best Practical Skills



Brittany Dabney

Robert Leedy



Most Improved



Zachary Cullen

Nelson Campbell



Esprit D’Corps



Robbie Maher

Kalli Mayton





