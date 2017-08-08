Fluvanna Faces: Francis Hill

08 August 2017
Francis Hill, 92, sat outside on her swing waiting for me to arrive.She is bright and full of life. In spite of having to use a cane because she can’t trust her left knee not to give out, she looks far younger than her age. She and her husband live with their grandson in Bremo Bluff.
How long have you lived in Fluvanna?
All my life. I was born here. I started school at [age] 7. West Bottom. I had to walk three miles every day rain or shine. My grandma wouldn’t let me stay at home. My grandma raised me. I never knew my mother. She died when I was a baby. My father’s mother raised me. My father’s name is George Armstrong. My mother’s name was Margaret.
Tell me about your family.
I had 11 children; six boys and five girls…I didn’t go to the hospital for any of them. Miss Murry Scott was my midwife. My husband, Bennie Hill, Sr., worked at Farmington Country Club. I don’t know what he did there. At one time I think he worked construction. My kids live all over. Some in New Jersey. Some in Atlanta. One lives in Short Pump. What did you do for a living?
I never did nothing but stay at home taking care of my kids. When I was 71, Miss Mozell Booker got me a job at Central Elementary School. I helped the kids. I corrected papers, walked them to the bathroom and rode the bus with them. I still go once a month with the senior citizens.
What do you do in your spare time?
I eat. I do word puzzles and coloring. I just got me a new coloring book. I make up my bed when I get up. I feed my husband. I take care of him. I go to church at West Bottom Baptist. I’ve gone there all my life. I can walk to the church. I was baptized in the creek. We didn’t have no indoor water back then. Now there’s no creek there anymore.
I love flowers. I always planted a flower garden but I’ve gotten too old. I love music, too. I call myself dancing. I like hip hop and blues. I love James Brown, Michael Jackson and Prince.
What is one thing you’d like to do before you die?
There’s not anything I want to do. When God calls me I’m ready. I’ve lived a long, long life. You can’t come here and stay.
Tell me about one of your regrets.
The only thing I’m sorry about is I’m a cussing cousin. My grandmamma didn’t raise me that way, but when I get mad it just comes out. I ask God to forgive me.