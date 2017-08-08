Fluvanna Faces: Francis Hill

Written by Ruthann Carr, Correspondent | 08 August 2017



Francis Hill, 92, sat outside on her swing waiting for me to arrive.

I love flowers. I always planted a flower garden but I’ve gotten too old. I love music, too. I call myself dancing. I like hip hop and blues. I love James Brown, Michael Jackson and Prince.



What is one thing you’d like to do before you die?

There’s not anything I want to do. When God calls me I’m ready. I’ve lived a long, long life. You can’t come here and stay.



Tell me about one of your regrets.

The only thing I’m sorry about is I’m a cussing cousin. My grandmamma didn’t raise me that way, but when I get mad it just comes out. I ask God to forgive me.



