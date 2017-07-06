Second Sundays bring historic Fluvanna to life

( 0 Votes )

Written by Ruthann Carr, Correspondent | 06 July 2017



Fluvanna’s Historical Society is giving people a new reason to enjoy the Village of Palmyra and the nearby Holland Page Place.

Second Sundays is a celebration of Palmyra’s history and takes place – you guessed it – on the second Sunday of the summer months.

Tricia Johnson, executive director of the historical society, and many volunteers worked hard to bring families into town June 11 by offering guided tours of the Old Stone Jail and Maggie’s House, genealogists to help with family trees, and demonstrations of heritage crafts.

“Our first Second Sundays event, which focused on the Village of Palmyra, exceeded all of our expectations,” Johnson said. “Attendance was amazing – many people had come to see the preview of An Untold Story: Fluvanna’s African American History.”

An Untold Story: Fluvanna’s African American History is a new exhibit at the Old Stone Jail that uses photographs, documents, and artifacts to give visitors a glimpse into the lives of the county’s African American residents of the past.

One of the society’s goals is to engage visitors in exploring many facets of Fluvanna’s past, she said.

The Central Virginia Gold Miners Association will demonstrate mining techniques from the era when Fluvanna was home to several working gold mines.

Carolyn Talley, one of the society’s volunteers, said crafters will be demonstrating basket-weaving, quilting and other heritage crafts. Local craft vendors will be set up under a huge oak tree on the grounds.

“It’s probably not the best place to go if you are looking for somewhere to cool off…although there is usually a cool breeze through the log cabin,” Talley said. “You can get a feel for what the people living there would have done on a Sunday summer afternoon.“

There are some old fashioned children’s games, “good old bluegrass music,” Talley said, and even hot dogs for sale.

The Village of Palmyra will have events on July 9, Talley said. Just like in the June event, local historians will be on hand to give guided tours.

“Betty McGehee really brings old Palmyra to life with her personal stories,” Talley said. “People who wanted to research their family history were happy with all of the information they were able to get with help from our genealogists. [There was] lots of talking and visiting.”

It’s all about bringing the past to life, Johnson said.

“We hope to engage visitors in an exploration of many facets of Fluvanna’s past,” she said. “We want to introduce them to the people who lived here, and show them what their lives were like and what they may have experienced. We do this by sharing artifacts, photographs, documents and video recordings. We hope that by making history more real in a festival atmosphere we can help people forge connections to the past.”

And if all else fails, Talley said, “The Village of Palmyra is filled with Pokémon figures to collect on your phone.”

For more information, email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call 434-390-1218.

Upcoming Second Sunday events will be held July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10.

