Sharks top Farmington in close meet

Written by Submitted by Karen Miller | 06 July 2017



Lake Monticello Sharks narrowly beat out Farmington Country Club on Wednesday (June 28) at their home swim meet, the second scored meet of the season and the first win for the Sharks. The score was tied about three-quarters of the way through the meet and the Sharks were able to pull off a 513-496 victory in the end.

The meet kicked off with 11 energized relay races, of which the Sharks took five first place slots and seven second place victories.

The boys’ 13-14 age bracket also swept the 50-meter freestyle with Hunter Strickland, 14, Noah Amato, 14, and Owen Strickland, 14, taking first, second, and third place. Julia Tomaras, 11, Charlene Lasocki, 14, and Morgan Maupin, 17, took first-place points in each of their age brackets for the girls 50-meter breaststroke.

Reese Yowell, 8, swam an impressive 25-meter backstroke in 25.22 seconds and took first place for her age bracket, while Jaxon Brooks, 10, McAdams, Nathaniel Smith, 14, and FeFe Nardone, 18, all received first place finishes for their 50-meter backstrokes.

The Sharks took an impressive five first-place finishes in the butterfly 50-meter races. Top honors went to Grace Farist, Hunter Strickland, Sheridan Smith, 14, Jason Dech, 15, and Nardone.

As the meet was nearing the end and the scores remained very close, the swimmers took part in the 100-meter freestyle where Smith and Owen Strickland took first and second place victories. Lastly, the girls’ 15-18 age bracket swam the 100-meter freestyle and Nardone, Maupin, and Moore swept the race with a first, second, and third-place finish, closing out the meet with the Sharks taking the lead and bringing home the win.

What an exciting night it was at the Lake Monticello pool, cheering on the Sharks, witnessing the amazing sportsmanship qualities of these young swimmers, and celebrating the time improvement victories and overall win.

The Sharks will swim against Fluvanna Aquatics Sports Team (FAST) on Wednesday, July 5.

