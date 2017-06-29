Lake gets a jump on July 4

Written by Heather Michon, Correspondent | 29 June 2017



Lake Monticello is so excited about the Fourth of July, it can’t wait. This year, the community is holding its annual celebration on Saturday (July 1) in the hopes that the maximum number of Lake residents are able to join in the fun.

As has become the tradition, events kick off the night before (June 30), with a parade from Ashlawn Clubhouse to the Marina at 6:30 p.m.

On July 1 events run literally from dawn to dusk and include a little something for everyone.

Want to compete in the sand sculpture competition at the Main Beach? You can start building your masterpiece at sun-up. The judging, however, doesn’t take place until noon.

Want to run? The 16th Annual 5K Spirit Run takes off from Bunker Park at 7 a.m. Sign up starts at 6:15 a.m.

Prefer to swim? Take the plunge for the always-popular Swim Across the Lake starting at 3 p.m. from Beach 3.

Food, music, information tables, and other activities are scheduled throughout the day.

All of this, of course, leads up to the main event. Fireworks are expected to begin from Beach 3 at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Hopefully the weather will cooperate, but if not, the fireworks will be held July 2.

Visit lmoavoice.org for detailed information about events and sign-up times.

If you want to celebrate on the Fourth itself, you may have to go further afield.

No events are scheduled for the county. “Since there were other events going on in the county in the past on that day, we consolidated our resources to put on the county fair each year,” said Aaron Spitzer, director of parks and recreation. The county fair will take place in August.

Scottsville is holding its 104th Annual 4th of July Parade at 9 a.m. on July 4. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Charlottesville has multiple events planned all over town, all day long. Visit https://www.visitcharlottesville.org for details.

