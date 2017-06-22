Fluvanna faces two competitive School Board races

( 0 Votes )

Written by Ruthann Carr, Correspondent | 22 June 2017



Voters have a choice in the Rivanna and Columbia District School Board race.

Andrew Pullen and Linda Staiger registered as candidates for the Columbia seat being vacated by Camilla Washington.

Tyler Pieron and Shirley Stewart are both running for Carol Carr’s Rivanna District seat. Carr announced she was retiring from the School Board.

Charles Rittenhouse is running unopposed to retain his seat in the Cunningham District.

I’m not just a candidate, I’m a parent. I grew up in Fluvanna, have lived here and have served this community my entire adult life. I am focused on bringing accountability, confidence, and transparency to the School Board while ensuring that taxpayer dollars are going to classroom instruction.



Linda Staiger

Email:



I run so I can live in a community that I am proud to be part of. Working hard to make opportunities for each child to become as happy and productive as possible, I will succeed. I am capable and qualified to do the great amount of work necessary to achieve that goal.



Rivanna District

Tyler Pieron

Email:

Children: Two boys and a girl ages 10, 9 and 7

In the military, we say that if you aren’t part of the solution, you are part of the problem. I want to be part of the solution by supporting our teachers with their needs, bring transparency to the decision-making process and help guide our schools to be even more successful.



Shirley Stewart

Email:

Children: Adult children and grandchildren

I am concerned for public education given the climate at the federal level. I am committed to quality programs for all students and wise use of community resources. My 32 years of experience in public education provides me with knowledge and skills that can be an asset to our county, as we face what may be challenging times ahead.



Cunningham

Charles Rittenhouse, incumbent

Email:

Children: Three grown children and two grandchildren



[I want] to ensure Fluvanna citizens that we care about and will strive to:

1) meet the educational needs of our children;

2) provide quality teachers and employees;

3) encourage teacher and employee input;

4) fulfill the duties given to us by state and federal law; and

5) be good stewards of education dollars.

