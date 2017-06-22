Fluvanna picks losing candidates

( 0 Votes )

Written by Christina Dimeo, Editor | 22 June 2017



Not one of the four candidates Fluvanna embraced in the June 13 primaries won the statewide election.

Fluvanna voters embraced Tom Perriello (Democrat for governor), Corey Stewart (Republican for governor), Susan Platt (Democrat for lieutenant governor), and Bryce Reeves (Republican for lieutenant governor).

By contrast, the following candidates will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot: Ralph Northam (Democrat for governor), Ed Gillespie (Republican for governor, Justin Fairfax (Democrat for lieutenant governor), and Jill Vogel (Republican for lieutenant governor).

Only 20 percent of Fluvanna’s voters chose to participate in the primaries. Of the county’s nearly 18,000 registered voters, about 3,600 cast a vote.

Is Fluvanna Democratic or Republican?

Virginian voters do not register as Democrats or Republicans and are free to vote in either primary, but they must choose only one. The following section refers to votes cast in the governor race.

About 2,100 Fluvanna residents voted in the Democratic primary and about 1,500 cast ballots for Republicans.

Other districts showed a milder margin. In the Fork Union District, 289 residents voted for Democrats while 226 voted for Republicans. Similarly, 274 Columbia District residents voted Democratic and 214 voted Republican.

The Cunningham District was the sole Fluvanna precinct that tipped Republican, with 345 voters participating in the Republican primary compared to 333 who cast ballots for Democrats.

Despite the voting tallies, there is no way to know which political party voters genuinely prefer. Some voters choose to support their favorite candidates in the primaries. Others employ a reverse strategy by voting for the candidate in the opposition party they deem most unlikely to win. Such a vote would give their preferred candidate an edge in the general election.

Data from the Nov. 7 election will reflect voters’ true political leanings.

Democratic governor race

Fluvanna overwhelmingly favored Perriello over Northam as its Democratic candidate for governor.

Perriello garnered 80 percent of the vote county-wide with 1,671 votes, compared to Northam’s 423 votes, or 20 percent. Almost no variation existed across the county.

Palmyra voters favored Perriello by 83 percent, compared to Northam’s 17 percent. Absentee voters preferred Perriello at 81 percent to Northam at 19 percent.

Fork Union, Cunningham and Rivanna all came in solidly at 80 percent for Perriello and 20 percent for Northam.

Columbia also pushed hard for Perriello at 75 percent, compared to Northam’s 25 percent.

Statewide, Northam won the election with 303,531 votes, or 56 percent. Perriello lost with 239,284 votes, or 44 percent.

Republican governor race

Fluvanna voters gave solid support to Stewart in the Republican governor race.

County-wide, Stewart won 772 votes, or 52 percent, compared to Gillespie’s 572 votes, or 38 percent, and Wagner’s 154 votes, or 10 percent.

Palmyra favored Stewart the most at 61 percent, compared to Gillespie’s 31 percent and Wagner’s 8 percent. Fork Union followed, giving Stewart 58 percent, Gillespie 33 percent, and Wagner 8 percent of the vote.

Columbia went for Stewart at 56 percent, compared to Gillespie’s 36 percent and Wagner’s 8 percent. Cunningham chose Stewart at 52 percent, compared to Gillespie’s 39 percent and Wagner’s 9 percent.

The Rivanna race was tight. Stewart eked out a 1.5-percentage point lead at 43 percent compared to Gillespie’s 42 percent. Wagner trailed, but had a better showing than in the rest of the county, with 15 percent.

Only absentee voters preferred Gillespie, with 63 percent choosing him over Stewart, at 28 percent, and Wagner, at 9 percent.

Statewide, Gillespie won a tight race with 160,003 votes, or 43.74 percent. Stewart came in a close second with 155,466 votes, or 42.5 percent. Wagner was a distant third with 50,313 votes, or 13.75 percent.

Democratic lieutenantgovernor race

Fluvanna showed a solid preference for Platt in the Democratic lieutenant governor race, with 902 votes, or 47 percent. Fairfax earned 729 votes, or 38 percent, and Rossi came in third with 275 votes, or 14 percent.

Statewide, Fairfax won the election with 252,226 votes, or 49 percent. Platt earned 200,605 votes, or 39 percent, and Rossi garnered 59,616 votes, or 12 percent.

Republican lieutenant governor race

Fluvanna heartily endorsed Reeves for Republican lieutenant governor with 964 votes, or 66 percent. Vogel came in a distant second with 312 votes, or 22 percent, and Davis finished with 174 votes, or 12 percent.

Statewide, Vogel won the election with 151,880 votes, or 43 percent. Reeves earned 141,888 votes, or 40 percent, and Davis followed with 60,998 votes, or 17 percent.



Editor’s note: In political stories, the Fluvanna Review typically names candidates in alphabetical order by last name. When the story allows, such as in the case of question-and-answer interviews, candidates remain in alphabetical order but the order of their answers is rotated.

Sometimes there are so many candidates that it makes more sense to the reader to group them by political party. Major parties are typically discussed in alphabetical order, followed by minor parties, also in alphabetical order.

Stories that examine the results of elections typically name the candidates in the order of votes they received.

