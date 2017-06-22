Condrey and Williamson snag golf trophies

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 22 June 2017



The weather was nearly perfect for golf on the weekend of June 10-11. Thirty member-guest teams were divided into five six-team flights. The combined handicap of the team members determined the teams’ flight. In each flight, teams played each other in nine-hole matches. Teams played three matches on Saturday and two matches on Sunday for a total of 45 holes for the weekend. Under this format, each team plays a single match against all the other teams in the flight. Every hole counts one point for best gross score on the hole and one point for best net score.

Using this format every hole is important, as a team wins, loses, or halves a point in the gross and a point in the net on each and every hole. The outcome of a match can be determined on any hole. This can be shown by the fact that in determining which team went to the tournament ending shoot-out, in one flight, the difference in overall points between the teams in contention was one-half of a point. A single missed putt anywhere along the way could cost a team a half a point.

Five teams are in the shoot-out – one from each flight. In the first round of the shoot-out, all 10 players hit to the 18th green from 127 yards out. The score of each team is the lowest score of the two players. This year, all 10 shots cleared the pond in front of the green, but only two of the five teams had a player make three. Those teams went to the second round and the other three teams were eliminated.

In the second round of the shoot-out, the players moved closer to the hole and shot from 106 yards out. In this round the combined score of the two players determined the winner. The team from flight two consisting of Jim and Tom Darlington hit their shots to 20 and 30 feet from the hole. However, the team from flight one consisting of Richard Condrey and Claude Williamson did better. Both players were in the eight- to 10-foot range. The flight’s two players putted first and neither got the ball really close. Williamson then sank his putt, while Condrey rolled his putt close enough for a sure tap in. Their team was in with a combined score of five and the best the Darlingtons could make was six, so the shoot-out was over, and Condrey and Williamson were the tournament champions.

Winners of the various flights were as follows: Flight one gross score winners were Richard Condrey and Claude Williamson and net score winners were Rick Chiovaro and Bob Chiovaro. Flight two gross score winners were Stan Leap and Karl Cooper, and net score winners were Jim Darlington and Tom Darlington. Flight three gross score winners were Paul Seehaver and Jim Moran, and net score winners were Ted Moser and Rick Quintera. Flight four gross score winners were Chet Olive and Marty Cunningham, and net score winners were Rich Barringer and Terry O’Toole. Flight five gross score winners were Larry Wolfe and Don Hoffman, and net score winners were Cliff Altschull and Marc Altschull.

There were also prizes for the closest to the pin for those playing from the senior gold tees and those playing from the regular men’s white tees. Paul Swenson was closest from the gold and Bob Chiovaro was closest from the white.

The tournament was professionally run, as usual, by golf pro Mark Marshall and his staff. Guests were happy with the new clubhouse facility and the patio at the back of the restaurant space, where scores were tabulated and posted.

