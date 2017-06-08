June 13 primary: Everything you need to know

Written by Christina Dimeo, Editor | 08 June 2017



Fluvanna voters have the opportunity to select candidates for Virginia governor and lieutenant governor during the Democratic and Republican primaries held Tuesday (June 13).

Turnout for primaries is notoriously low. But the fact that fewer people exercise their right to vote in a primary means that every vote carries more weight. Voting in a primary, therefore, is a significant way for voters to make their voices heard.

Primary voting is easy to do. Fluvanna voters should show up at their regular precinct on Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Rivanna District voters should note that their precinct, which has changed twice in recent years, is the Maple Room of the Lake Monticello Fire House.

Virginia voters do not register as Republicans or Democrats. Voters may participate in either primary, but they must choose only one.

A valid photo identification (ID) is required. Acceptable forms of photo ID include:



Virginia driver’s license;

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles-issued photo ID;

U.S. passport;

Employer-issued photo ID;

Virginia voter photo ID;

Other U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo ID; and

Student photo ID issued by a school, college or university located in Virginia.

There is still time for absentee voting. The registrar’s office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday (June 8-9) and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (June 10).

Two men are competing to become the Democratic governor candidate: Ralph Northam and Tom Perriello. Three Republicans are vying for the same spot in their party: Ed Gillespie, Corey Stewart and Frank Wagner.

Three Republicans want to be chosen to run as the Republican lieutenant governor candidate: Bryce Reeves, Glenn Davis, Jr., and Jill Vogel. Three Democrats are vying to become the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor: Justin Fairfax, Gene Rossi and Susan Platt.

The Fluvanna Review asked all candidates to submit a 100-word statement on who they are, what they stand for, or why Fluvanna residents should vote for them. The statements of those who replied are listed in alphabetical order.

People sometimes claim that their voices aren’t heard in politics. The June 13 primaries provide a perfect opportunity for Fluvanna voters to help determine who is chosen to run for Virginia’s top offices.



Justin Fairfax (Democrat for lieutenant governor)

Justin Fairfax is running for lieutenant governor to give more Virginians access to economic security and opportunity. Justin supports raising the minimum wage, because people who work should earn enough to support themselves and their families.

He is vice-chair of Planned Parenthood Metropolitan Washington Action Fund. Justin will fight to keep a woman’s reproductive and healthcare choices between herself and her doctor.

No matter where you’re born, what your last name is, the color of your skin, how wealthy you are, or who you love, you deserve civil rights, access to equal justice and a chance at the American dream.



Ed Gillespie (Republican for governor)

From our founding, Virginia has been at the forefront of that American ideal. But today we find ourselves lagging behind other states, and we need to change that.

I’m putting forward conservative policies based on our constitutional principles of limited, effective government, including a plan to cut individual income taxes by 10 percent across the board for the first time in 40 years.

It’s time for our commonwealth to grow again, and ensure the next generation of Virginians has greater opportunities than the one that came before.

I will be a governor for all Virginians.



Bryce Reeves (Republican for lieutenant governor)

I’m a former army ranger, former narcotics detective, small business owner, husband and father. I’m a strong conservative who will work to make Virginia safer and more secure through restoring jobs, outlawing sanctuary cities, and protecting our traditional values. I am pro-life, pro-gun and pro-small government. I will work to cut wasteful government spending and unnecessary, burdensome red tape that prevents our businesses from thriving. I have the knowledge, skills, and ability to tackle the important issues that affect everyday Virginians like those in Fluvanna. I would be honored to receive your vote for lieutenant governor on June 13.



Gene Rossi (Democrat for lieutenant governor)

Gene Rossi is a former federal prosecutor from Alexandria. He led the largest opioid investigation in U.S. history, taking out a dangerous pill-mill doctor in McLean. A former governor’s aide who worked with Virginia Governors Robb and Baliles, Gene has 33 years of public service experience, and teaches trial advocacy at Harvard Law School and constitutional law at George Mason University. As lieutenant governor, Gene will resist Trumpcare, defend the Affordable Care Act to expand Medicaid, fight for more funding for at-risk students, invest in pre-K, and reform the criminal justice system to stop punishing addiction. Learn more at www.GeneRossi.com.

