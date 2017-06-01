Journalist hostage details experiences

( 0 Votes )

Written by Eric Paddock, correspondent | 01 June 2017



As a Marine he was shot at in Vietnam.

As a journalist he witnessed the oppression of apartheid in South Africa and the seeds of revolt that would ultimately end it.

He was kidnapped, beaten and held hostage for nearly seven years in Lebanon.

He was even kicked in the face by a horse.

In spite of these experiences, or perhaps because of them, he is passionate about humanitarian causes. He is passionate about journalism.

And, because he is no longer required to be publicly neutral about politics since his retirement from the Fourth Estate, he is involved with the local Democratic Committee, proudly proclaiming to a gathering of like-minded folks, “I am a liberal Democrat.”

Former Associated Press (AP) foreign correspondent Terry Anderson now calls a little cottage in Orange County “home,” a place where he, his three dogs, two cats and about a dozen chickens have planted roots.

“I bought a little cottage, four rooms, a little box. The first thing I did was rip out all the walls and redesign the kitchen. I love to cook. I also love to eat, as you can see,” he said, alluding to the girth he has added in the 25 years since his captivity.

He talks freely and expansively about his past and what he hopes for the future of the world on which he reported for more than two decades, from the Far East to the Middle East, as well as a future of freedom and wellbeing for his two daughters.

“I joined the Marine Corps when I was 17 in 1965. I found myself in a rather hot, wet Asian country,” Anderson remembered.

After six years in the Marines he worked in television and newspapers and eventually joined the AP, “where I found my professional home for quite a while.”

He crossed into Lebanon for the first time behind a column of Israeli tanks.

He couldn’t get along with Israeli censorship and the control they exerted. “So I went over to the other side and ended up in West Beirut, which was being shelled by Israelis and Christians,” he said. “It was a vicious war, a very bad time.”

During a brief ceasefire, he was asked to take over the news editor’s job in Beirut, where he moved his Japanese wife and 5-year-old daughter, who had to be evacuated when the war reheated.

On March 16, 1982, Anderson went to play tennis. He was leaving the courts when a group of militant Shiite Muslims tied to Hezbollah (The Party of God) grabbed him and threw him in the trunk of a Mercedes.

For the next 2,454 days –– almost all of that time blindfolded and chained to walls in more than a dozen vermin-infested basements and warehouses in Lebanon –– he was periodically taunted, threatened and beaten.

“I was the last of the foreign hostages (to come home),” he said, “but what we fail to remember is not everybody came home. About a third of the long-term hostages…several died, several more were grievously damaged.”

Anderson was finally released on Dec. 4, 1992, returning to a hero’s welcome in the United States. He wrote a bestselling book about his experiences titled Den of Lions, published in 1995.

After that, he “bumped around for a bit” and ultimately signed on to teach with some of the nation’s top journalism programs, including Columbia University and the S.I. Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Also along the way were an unsuccessful bid to join the Ohio State Senate, a couple failed business enterprises, and two divorces.

One day, while in Washington speaking during a ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, he met a Vietnamese American woman who came from a village he had passed through during his stint “in country.”

She reminded him that, along with the more than 58,000 Americans who died in that war, some 3 million Vietnamese also perished, and there are no monuments to them. It was then Anderson decided to do something positive for Vietnam. He used some of the court settlement he received from frozen funds of the Iranian government and teamed with actress Kieu Chinh to found the Vietnam Children’s Fund, which has built schools now attended by more than 12,000 Vietnamese children.

He also provided seed money to found the Father Lawrence Jenco Foundation, honoring the memory of a fellow hostage, that does charitable and community service projects in Appalachia.

As a journalist who experienced firsthand the dangers of practicing that calling, Anderson is honorary chairman of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). It’s a role that has also taken him to a variety of nations where journalists have been imprisoned, even killed.

In those missions, he admits the most effective weapon the CPJ has is blackmail, threatening to expose the ill-treatment to the international court of public opinion. Often it works.

Along those lines, he worries about the threat to mainstream, objective journalism here that he thinks has been exacerbated by the new Trump administration, which he said labels as “fake news” any reporting it deems as unfavorable to the president or his program goals.

But Anderson is quick to issue a warning to the press.

“On the part of journalists, on the good side, they are being energized again. They got really comfortable, being part of the power structure there. What I tell the journalists is, ‘Ok, that’s great, but you had better be right. You have to be more and more careful to be accurate, to be fair.’

“I worked for the AP. I wrote thousands and thousands of stories all over the world. If you could read any of my stories and guess at my personal persuasions or political beliefs I would be shocked. Because if you could I would have been fired,” he said.

“Am I a liberal Democrat? Sure, always have been, but tell me how you would tell that by any of my stories. We need to go back to that.”

He begged those active on social media, “Don’t pass on crap. Don’t repost stuff that you don’t know where it came from.”

He admitted that, like most people, he is drawn to stories that seem to reinforce his own beliefs, but he makes a point of paying attention to what others are saying.

His tenure as the AP’s chief Middle East correspondent, not to mention his captivity in Lebanon, have contributed to his strong beliefs about the enduring conflict in that region and the part the United States plays there.

“There is a cruel joke among journalists there: ‘In 25 years there will only be three countries in the Middle East that will not be democracies — Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria — all of which have been subject to our attention.’

“It’s a mess,” he admitted, and not likely to resolve into some peaceful resolution any time soon.

“I’m not going to blame the United States for what happens over there. They have enough of their own devils, but our Middle East policy, like all of our foreign policy, has been very shortsighted and heavily weighted toward violence.

“It seems like the United States has abandoned diplomacy as a tool of foreign policy. We’ve got the biggest guns, the biggest planes, and we like to use it. You cannot fix a delicate problem with a hammer.

“I love the Marines — Semper Fi — but they are not designed to solve political problems. I don’t mean disengage.

“The guys who took me were bad guys; I got no grief for them. ISIS is an entirely different quality of evil.

“How do you stop that? Well, one thing you can do is not make more ISIS members, which we seem to be determined to do. I love my country and I think we are good people, but sometimes we are slow learners,” he said, referring to what he sees as a continuation of the violence that begets more violence.

Still, he remains hopeful, pointing to the progress of human rights here in the States and in some corners of the world over the second half of the 20th century.

“There have been several really important revolutions” in the last 50 or 60 years, he said. While admitting there is still work to be done, one of those areas has been progress on social issues. He acknowledged the disparity in pay between women and men in the workplace, but pointed out that women at least are treated better today than they were 50 years ago.

“Our environment. We cleaned up a whole lot of crap at the cost of billions of dollars,” he said.



