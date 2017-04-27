Flucos shine at track and field event

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 27 April 2017



The Powhatan Indians and the Western Albemarle Warriors track and field squads came to Fluvanna on Wednesday (April 19). Boys’ teams and girls’ teams competed on a damp and dreary day. There was also a Champions Together competition for special needs students that preceded the regular event.

The Flying Flucos girls’ team turned in some excellent performances. In the 100-meter hurdles senior Madison Brown finished first in a time of 19.14, besting the second place finisher by an impressive 0.81 seconds.

In the 100-meter dash, the Flucos were completely dominant. Fluco senior Cyan Coates was the winner with a time of 13.26, and she was followed by three other Flucos. Senior Chaniyah Brown and senior Alexandria Daniels were second and third, while freshman Jules Shephard finished fourth. Coates and Brown were also standouts for the Flucos in soccer and basketball respectively.

In the 200-meter dash, the Flucos were also impressive. Brown was the winner in a time of 28.20 and Daniels was second. In the 400-meter race (approximately a quarter mile) Coates was again victorious, finishing almost three seconds ahead of her closest rival. Fluco runners freshman Hattie Lintecum and junior Madison Stutz finished third and fourth. In the 800-meter run, senior Jackie Rodriguez finished fourth for the Flucos. As the Flucos had three of the top four finishers in the 400-meter run, it is no surprise the Fluco 4X400 relay team won that event.

The Fluco girls also did well in the field events. In the discus throw, senior Renee Custer won by a huge margin. Her winning throw was measured at 99-05.00, while the second place throw was 84-03.50. Fluco sophomore Delaney Reed was third in this event.

Custer was also dominant in the shot put, winning with a toss 29-07.00. She was followed by teammates junior Khailah Lee and Reed who took second and third. In the high jump, Daniels was the winner, clearing 5-02. Third and fourth place went to Fluco sophomore Jordan Winsheimer and Shephard.

In the girls triple jump, Fluvanna took second, third and fourth, with Brown, Daniels and Coates finishing in that order. In the long jump, Shephard was second and Daniels was fourth. In the pole vault, Stutz finished third for the Flucos.

The boys’ team also had some outstanding performances at this three-way meet. In the 100-meter dash, sophomores Colby Martin and Dante Eddings finished second and third, both less than three-tenths of a second behind the first place finisher. In the 1,600-meter run (approximately one mile), sophomore Jason Boyle finished second for the Flucos. In the 200-meter dash, Fluco sprinters Martin and sophomore Prophett Harris were third and fourth.

The Flucos also grabbed a couple of top spots in the 300-meter hurdles, as sophomore Kevin Burruss and freshman Ledric Reid were second and third. In the 3,200-meter run sophomore Jack Rice ran fourth. In the 400-meter run, Fluco junior Trevor O’Dell was the winner with a time of 56.67. In the 800-meter run, Fluco sophomore John Bossong was fourth. In the relay races the Flucos finished first in the 4X800, and second in the 4X100 and the 4X400.

In the field events, the Fluco boys also performed well. In the discus event freshman Alden Custer took second place, while freshman Eli Hartzog finished fourth. In shot put, Flucos also took second and fourth places with senior Christian Morris and sophomore Joey Van Dyke in those positions respectively. In the high jump, Fluvanna grabbed second, third and fourth place. Sophomore Christian Holland cleared 5-04 for second. Senior Victor Agee and freshman Leukas Koczan also cleared that height, but were third and fourth on more misses. In the pole vault, Fluco junior Shane Morris was fourth.

The long jump was the Fluco boys’ best event of the meet. Holland took first with a jump of 19-10.25. Second and third place went to Martin and Fluco junior Drew Hamshar, who were within one-half of an inch of each other at 18-11.00 and 18-10.50. The Fluco boys also did quite well in the triple jump, with freshman Matthew Haden taking second and sophomores Harris and Martin finishing third and fourth.

Boys’ Coach Steve Szarmach said he is pleased with the way his team is performing. He noted that senior Zach Hartzog and Morris have already posted State qualifying performances in the discus and the pole vault respectively. He is also pleased to have approximately 40 of his football players participating in track and field this spring.

On April 22 the Fluco track and field squads traveled to Liberty University for a meet. The District meet is on April 26 at Charlottesville. On May 5 and May 6 the track and field squads will participate in the Dogwood event at the University of Virginia. On May 12 the Fluco teams will host the Fluvanna Invitational at the high school. The Conference meet will follow on May 18, also at Fluvanna.



