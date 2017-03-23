Fluvanna’s outpouring of love hits home

( 0 Votes )

Written by Wendy Edwards, Correspondent | 23 March 2017



The call to care for the emergency placement of a siblings group in our Lake Monticello home very quickly turned into a community-wide welcome thanks to the power of love and social media.

My husband, Robert, our adult daughter, Manna, and I met the threesome of small children on a late Thursday night. We decided we were ready and would somehow be able to open our home to them and to the opportunity to serve as God would have us do.

We had prepared to be a foster family, having gone through training, background checks, a home study, and extended workshops. Our guest room was rigged with a gorgeous full-sized bed and all the basic amenities any school-age child could need. But these weren’t school-aged children, we had very little in terms of basic necessities, and they were coming to stay with us on Monday.



How were we going to get three small beds and enough toys and clothes and supplies by Monday? I had to do something I’ve barely done before, which is ask for help. I’ve rarely done so publicly; however, I’ve been a witness to what happens when a need is expressed to the Flucos’ Helping Hands group on Facebook and, under the threat of Monday, went ahead and shared our predicament.

I had to get humble and painfully honest with everybody: we had next to nothing for small children in our home. I posted the call for help Friday morning, but not without saying that Rob and I would purchase what we couldn’t somehow borrow or have outright.

The response from the group’s members was more than I could handle. Offers of prayer, kid-sitting services, clothes, toys, toddler beds and bedding, diapers, pull-ups and wipes, car seats, high chairs, and love came pouring in. My private message window blew up. We have been giving “The Littles” round the clock care for a week now and that messaging window is still blowing up.

To say that I was amazed by the response is untrue. I knew Flucos’ Helping Hands members would come through for us if they could – that’s the nature of the group. What I can say is that I was loved and so was my family – and these kids were loved without ever having been seen, or known, by anyone.

There aren’t a lot of details I can share due to the nature of emergency placement and foster family conduct but I wish I could. I wish I could tell you so much about the three little faces that helped me dismiss my tendency toward self-provision and cracked the boundary of my personal privacy to go to the group – and I can’t.

I can tell you they are worth it. They sleep in the comfort of your donated beds, under the blankets you brought for them. They hug the stuffed bears and bunnies and plush dolls you delivered. They run around the house, and play and fuss as siblings do, in the same adorable outfits that your children wore. They eat from the cute little plates with the matching toddler forks and spoons you bought new for them. Every small thing they have, everything they touch, is proof that they are loved just for being here. Thank you.



