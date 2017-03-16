Flucos gear up for hectic spring season

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 16 March 2017



This week the Flucos are in action! As usual, there is a lot happening in the spring. More student athletes are in action in the spring than in any other season.

On Monday (March 13) the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams opened their seasons. The boys hosted Powhatan, while the girls traveled to the Richmond suburbs to take on the same Powhatan Indians.

On Tuesday (March 14) virtually everyone else got their seasons underway. The Indians from Powhatan were on everyone’s schedule. The baseball team hosted Powhatan, while the softball team traveled there. The softball team also played at Albemarle High on March 15.

A number of Fluvanna residents like to follow the baseball and softball teams. In the coming week, the boys will be on the road, playing at Spotswood on March 21 and at Louisa on March 24. The softball team is also away in the coming week, traveling to Richmond for a two-day tournament on March 17-18.

The baseball team will host Western Albemarle on March 28 and travel to Charlottesville on March 30. They will then head to Florida for a four-game trip, playing April 5-8. On April 13-14 they will be home against Orange County and Albemarle.

The softball team is also away this coming week with games at Spotswood and Louisa on March 21 and March 24. After that, they host Western Albemarle on March 28 and travel to Charlottesville on March 30.

Soccer is a sport in which the Flucos have been very competitive of late. As Americans become more familiar with the game, more fans are turning out to watch. In the coming week, the girls’ soccer team will be at home, hosting Spotswood on March 22. The boys’ soccer team hosts Orange County on March 24. Both teams play Western Albemarle on March 27 – the boys at home and the girls away. On March 30 both teams play Charlottesville High. This time it is the girls at home and the boys on the road. On April 3 the girls host Louisa, and the boys travel there.

Lacrosse is a fast-paced and rough game in which the ball finds the net more often than in soccer. The Flucos are still working to develop competitive teams in this sport, which they have initiated fairly recently. In the coming week, the boys’ lacrosse team hosts Liberty Bealton on March 21 and Patrick Henry High on March 23. The girls are away, against the same opponents, on the same days. On March 28 the boys host Charlottesville in their third consecutive home game, while the girls play away for the third game in a row, also against Charlottesville.

The Fluco track and field squad has been large and deep of late, especially the girls’ squad. These teams do not open their seasons until Saturday, March 25, when they travel to a meet at Battlefield. On March 29 they are also on the road for a meet at Waynesboro. On April 8 they will participate in the huge Gus Lacey event at Fork Union Military Academy.

The boys’ and girls’ tennis teams at Fluvanna High have been making some progress in recent seasons and hope to continue to grow. In the coming week, the boys’ tennis team takes to the court for four matches in five days. On March 20 they host Orange County High. On March 21 and March 23 they travel to Spotswood High and Louisa County High. On March 24 they are home against Monticello High.

The girls’ tennis team has the same tough schedule this coming week, only they play the same schools at the opposite venues. After this clutch of games the tennis teams are off the court until mid-April.



