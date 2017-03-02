Flucos hold annual winter sports banquet

( 0 Votes )

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 02 March 2017



The Fluco winter season athletes gathered in the Fluvanna County High School cafeteria on Wednesday (Feb. 22) for their winter sports banquet.

At the conclusion of each sports season it is traditional at most high schools to hold a ceremony celebrating the completion of the season and recognizing the outstanding achievements of the participating athletes.

After all the student athletes, parents, grandparents and siblings completed their meals, Scott Morris, athletic and activities director, called the various coaches forward to report on their seasons’ results.

Girls’ basketball coach Chad White was first up. He said that freshman guard Navaeh Ivory was named to the All-Conference first team – the only freshman so honored. In addition, senior Chaniya Brown and junior Jemika Johnson were named All-Conference honorable mentions. The girls’ team went to the Conference semi-finals.

Coaches Tom Casto and Rose Brogan then reported on the accomplishments of the indoor track and field squads. The boys’ team continued a tradition of excellence in throwing events, as Zac Hartzog and Jake Morris were both All-Conference and All-Region in the shotput.

Additionally, Prophett Harris was All-Conference in the high jump and triple jump and was Conference champion in the triple jump. Colby Martin was All-Conference in the 55-meter hurdles and in the triple jump. Griffin Klauder was All-Conference in the 55-meter hurdles.

The girls’ team had a host of outstanding performers and finished second at the Conference meet. The following were Conference champions: Cyan Coates in the 300-meter and the 500-meter, Matasha Martin in the 55-meter hurdles and the 55-meter dash, and Saige Haney in the 3,200-meter.

Other All-Conference performances were turned in by Renee Custer in shotput, Ashlee Pieno and Amina Wilson in pole vault, Jackie Rodriguez in the 3,200-meter, LaMaya Lacy in the high jump and the 55-meter hurdles, and Haney in the 1,600-meter.

Coates put in a very diverse performance. In addition to her championships she was also All-Conference in the pole vault, long jump, triple jump and 55-meter dash. Finally, the 4X800 relay team of Rodriguez, Kieri Hart, Brianna Parker and Shae Jonkman was also All-Conference.

At the Regional event held at Liberty University, the Fluco girls finished fourth. Martin was Regional champion in the 55-meter dash and the 55-meter hurdles. Coates was Regional champion in the 300-meter event and broke a 14-year-old school record with a time of 42:31. Custer was All-Region in the shotput and Lacy was All-Region in the 55-meter hurdles.

The state tournament was held Feb. 24-25. Coates, Lacy, Martin, Custer, Wilson and the 4X800 relay team all competed.

Boys’ basketball coach Jason Davis said that his team had a rewarding season. The team’s top guard, AJ Gregory, was voted All-Conference honorable mention. Cheer coach Julia Hogue noted that her squad worked hard at the basketball games all season.

The Fluco swim teams also did extremely well this season. Coach Martin reported that the girls’ team was second in the Conference meet and fifth at the Regional meet. The following swimmers were All-Conference and All-Region: Fefe Nardone, Caylyn McNaul, Morgan Maupin and Zoe Moore. Olivia Strickland was All-Conference.

For the boys, Michael DiFazio was All-Conference and All-Region, while All-Conference recognition went to Morgan Milburn, Alex Scalzo and Brennan King.

Martin also said that the team had a tremendous season as far as school records. In diving Lydia Reynard was All-Conference, Region and State. Anna Hurdle and Emily Baker were All-Conference. Eight school records were broken by DiFazio, Nardone and Reynard – DiFazio and Nardone in swim events and Reynard in diving.

Wrestling coach Michael Gore said that his squad had five competitors named to the All-Conference squad: Mason Justus, John Bland, Ian Dillon, Ethan Vernatter and Matthew Haden. Dillon also made All-Region and All-State.

Dillon, whom Gore said finished fourth in the Regional competition and fifth in the state, ended his career for the Flucos with an overall record of 84-22 and a record this year of 38-7.

The Fluco speech team won the Conference competition for the sixth time, said speech coach Craig Edgerton. First place finishers were: Alex Pellicane in extemporaneous, Madison Stafford in storytelling, Mia Gonzalez in original, Trinity Haynes in dramatic, Corban Van Ornum in poetry, Hailey Donald and Jordyn Palmer in serious duo, and Caden Koslowski and Paul Nazari in humorous duo. A host of speech competitors moved on to the Regional competition.



