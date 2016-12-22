Seniors honored with lunch and concert

( 0 Votes )

Written by Wendy Edwards, Correspondent | 22 December 2016



Fluvanna’s pre-kindergarten classes helped to transform the Fluvanna Community Center on Wednesday (Dec. 14) from an ordinary meeting space to a festive hall filled with holiday cheer for the county’s seventh annual Senior Holiday Celebration in Fork Union.

Lively renditions of Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer and We Wish You a Merry Christmas rang in a joyful afternoon for 60 of Fluvanna’s golden-aged attendees – many of whom dressed in bright holiday colors to honor the occasion.

Frances Hill, 91, mom to 11 children, affectionately recalled that one little performer waved to her and called her “Grandma,” when she came in. “I’m not her actual Grandma,” she said. “But I recognize her as a friend.”

In addition to Christmas carols, the children from West Central Primary prepared and presented handmade cards to long tables full of guests whose holidays can sometimes be compromised by depression over lost loved ones, or health or financial problems.

“They were cute as a button,” said Doris Robinson, who just moved to Fluvanna from Sanford, N.C. She sat with friends Lula Johnson and Fred and Helen Barker, all of whom agreed the sing-a-long with the students was delightful.

Bill Hess said, “This show was really nice. This was something I haven’t seen in a long time.”

Tables decked with holiday decor featured paper games for the seniors to enjoy. Anyone who completed crossword puzzles, could remember each of the gifts from The Twelve Days of Christmas, or were lucky enough to win a round of Bingo had the chance to go home with prizes donated by Fork Union Pharmacy, E.W. Thomas Grocery, and Chandler’s Bakery of Charlottesville.

Everything from “a 40-piece dinnerware set to a box of chocolates” was up for grabs, said Sean Sweeney, county recreation program specialist and senior activities director.

“I think we had about 25 raffle prizes. We tried to send a good amount of seniors home with something, including things they can they can really use,” such as space heaters, Sweeney said. “One of our winners got a crock pot. She’s 92 and doesn’t have an oven so she can make use of that.”

Attendee Linda Castillo shared her appreciation for the entire event by saying, “I think it was really nice of them to do this for the people of Fluvanna.”

Jimmy Hayton, a retired machine shop operator who built periscopes for Sperry Marine Systems once upon a time, is a pro when it comes to these annual events. “We come to every one!” he said. And, while he looked forward to the lunch, he enjoyed the children’s entertainment most of all. “I sang right along with them,” he grinned.

The music, laughter and fun built an appetite which, thanks to the nice, hot meal prepared by E.W. Thomas, was happily sated once the schoolchildren had visits with Santa and returned to their classrooms with their own gift bags.

“[E.W.] made a delicious chicken in mushroom sauce, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner rolls, and cobbler,” Sweeney said. Chandler’s bakery provided a mouthwatering yellow cake with chocolate frosting, too.

The afternoon came to a close when all had their fill of the visit from the 76 preschool children, the great meal, and lots of fun and prizes. But the smiles on everyone’s faces outlasted everything.

Sweeney had nothing but gratitude for all of the teachers, children and assistants who brought them and for all of the staff and county volunteers who helped sustain them for the luncheon. “And I don’t see my seniors for the next couple of weeks, so I definitely want to wish them all happy holidays,” he said.