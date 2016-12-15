CVEC to nominate veteran for No Barriers expedition

( 0 Votes )

Written by paid submission | 15 December 2016



Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) appreciates all military veterans who have served to protect our country. Through a new program with a business partner, CVEC has the opportunity to provide more direct support and appreciation for one lucky disabled veteran from within our cooperative membership.

CVEC is seeking the names of veterans with disabilities that would benefit from participation in a No Barriers Warriors expedition in 2017. The veteran must have a VA disability rating and be from a CVEC family. CVEC will select and nominate one applicant to the CoBank “No Barriers” Program for Disabled Veterans from Rural Communities, a recently announced initiative by one of the Cooperative’s rural business partners.

CoBank will provide 100 percent financial sponsorship for 50 veterans with disabilities nationwide to a well-recognized program that employs a structured outdoor experience that translates into potential daily benefits, encouraging the participant to set new goals and achieve those goals with a disciplined focus.

CVEC received the opportunity to submit one nomination to CoBank, a cooperative bank that invests in agribusiness, rural power, water, and communications infrastructure. Gary Wood, president and CEO of CVEC, commented, “CoBank has a long history of working with rural utilities and with CVEC. We thank them for their financial participation with our electric cooperative and applaud them for their support of this impactful program. They make a difference in rural America and are demonstrating their strong support for veterans. We are glad to have the opportunity to nominate a veteran from our area to the CoBank No Barriers program.”

The Cooperative anticipates an enthusiastic response to this opportunity and will accept suggestions through SurveyMonkey (www.surveymonkey.com/r/BRN2355) until noon on Dec. 31, before randomly selecting a nominee. Questions should be submitted to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

Headquartered in Lovingston, CVEC is a member-owned electric-distribution utility serving nearly 36,000 meters in 14 counties across central Virginia. For more information, visit www.mycvec.com.