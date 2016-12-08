Overturned propane tanker affects electric service

( 0 Votes )

Written by Christina Dimeo, Editor | 08 December 2016



A fully-loaded propane tanker overturned on Ridge Road in Fluvanna around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6), according to a press release issued by Cheryl Elliott, emergency services coordinator.

“There are no injuries, breaches or leaks from the accident, and a 500-foot buffer around the tanker has been established. There is currently no need for residential evacuation due to the accident,” according to the release.

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) de-energized a section of electric distribution line beginning near Bybee’s Church Road, affecting locations down the line, said Greg Kelly, CVEC communications manager. “CVEC will attempt a partial restoration of service while the tanker is being cleared to reduce the number of affected members,” he said. “Once the tanker has been cleared, the line will be re-energized.”

The Fluvanna Fire Department is working with the truck’s owner to upright the truck, according to the release.

Ridge Road between Bybee’s Church Road and Rising Sun Road was closed for the afternoon, according to the release.