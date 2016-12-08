Remembering Fluvanna sheriffs

( 0 Votes )

Written by Ruthann Carr, Correspondent | 08 December 2016



A small group gathered in the Historic Courthouse in Palmyra on Saturday (Dec. 3) to honor Fluvanna sheriffs past and present.

Sponsored by the Fluvanna Historical Society, the event attracted people interested in those who served and what their job was like.

Former Sheriff Ryant Washington spoke to the group before heading down to the Democratic caucus in Farmville where he was picked to run for the 22nd District seat in the state Senate.

Washington asked how many in the group were familiar with the Old English word for sheriff. Several knew it was shirreve, or the person in charge of the shire.

“I had the honor to serve you as sheriff. We’ve come a long way in public law enforcement in the county,” Washington said, referring to the communication system upgrades that are in the works.

Washington became Fluvanna’s first black sheriff in 2000 and served until Gov. Terry McAuliffe appointed him as special policy advisor for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control in 2014.

Sheriff Eric Hess, whose question about past sheriffs led to the historical society search and the reception, welcomed everyone.

Supervisor Mike Sheridan told the group there were only about two or three deputies when he was growing up.

He said one Saturday when he was 16, Sheriff Gordon Richardson (who served from 1988-1999) knocked on his door. Sheridan, who was the only one home, answered.

“Where’s your daddy,” Sheridan said Richardson asked.

After learning Sheridan was the only one there, he said, “Well, you’re going to have to do. Come with me.”

Sheridan said when the sheriff tells you to do something, you do it. So Sheridan got into the cruiser.

Richardson told him they were going on a drug raid. He got word someone was growing something illegal in their back yard.

As they drove up to a neighbor’s house, Sheridan said he asked the sheriff, “Are you going to give me something?” He expected to be handed a gun.

“I watched drug raids on TV so I wanted a gun,” Sheridan said.



Richardson said yes, opened the trunk and handed Sheridan a five-gallon bucket.



Instead of shooting, Sheridan picked up the evidence.

John Hughes, whose father James Hughes served as sheriff from 1952-1962, and grandfather Lewis Campbell and great-grandfather Robert Campbell were also Fluvanna sheriffs, told stories of growing up in Palmyra.

“Me and my brother were the only kids in Palmyra and it was hard because anytime something bad happened we were blamed for it,” Hughes said.

He said his grandfather worked in the Old Stone Jail, back in the days when it was still used to hold prisoners. They liked when he babysat because he put them in the jail cell.

Hughes said uniforms for the sheriff to wear used to come from the state penitentiary, where inmates worked to make them.

“It was my mother’s job to go through the pockets and get out all the notes the prisoners put in the pockets hoping to reach someone in the outside to help them,” Hughes said.

Tricia Johnson, director of the historical society, passed out a list of Fluvanna sheriffs starting in 1777.

“This is a working list. This is what we’ve found so far,” Johnson said. “I know there are more so I urge people to share what they know with us.”

Johnson said she hopes at some point to come up with a complete list documenting every person who served as sheriff in Fluvanna County.

Anyone with information, stories, photographs, or artifacts relating to Fluvanna’s past is asked to call the Fluvanna Historical Society at 434-589-7910 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .





