Boys’ basketball falls to Waynesboro 29-47

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 08 December 2016



The Flying Flucos and the Little Giants from Waynesboro both started the game in aggressive man-to-man defense when the Flucos opened their 2016-17 season at home on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

During the first quarter the defenses dominated, with no scores in the first three and a half minutes. With less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Little Giants had a 6-5 lead. A late three-point shot gave Waynesboro a 9-5 lead at the end of the quarter.

A total of 14 points scored in a quarter is significantly below average for boys’ varsity basketball. The scoring for the Flucos consisted of one basket each by starting guards DaShon Carter and A.J. Gregory, and a free throw by senior forward Joshua Carlton.

Unfortunately for the Flucos, their offensive production did not pick up in the second quarter, while the Little Giants’ offense did. The half time score was 9-22, and it did not look like the Flucos would be at all competitive. Gregory, a junior, scored all four points recorded by the Flucos in the second quarter.

In the third and fourth quarters, the Flucos got their offense untracked and rebounded especially well. The Little Giants did outscore the Flucos in the second half by 25-20, but the teams looked to be much more closely matched once the Flucos got over their apparent first game jitters.

The Flucos had a couple of nice scores in the third quarter. On a fast break, Gregory made a nice feed to Carter for a lay-up, on which Carter was fouled. He made the free throw for a traditional three-point play. Later in the quarter, junior center Alex Logan scored on an inside roll to the basket. In this quarter Logan and sophomore forward Andrew Pace started to assert themselves on the boards and the Flucos made a good show of rebounding with the taller and heavier Little Giants front line.

The fourth quarter scoring was even at 13-13. The Flucos finally found the range from behind the three-point line with Gregory and senior guard Catrel James each hitting long balls.

Gregory led the Flucos in scoring with 14 points, recording points in each of the four quarters. Carter was next with five points. Carter also was impressive as a point guard in control of the offense. The Flucos moved the ball well and were not overly prone to turnovers. They just were off on their shooting. No doubt this was in part due to a very aggressive Little Giants defense, but perhaps it was also due in part to this being the first game of the season.

It is also important to note that this Fluco team does not have the benefit of having a number of players familiar with each other from playing together in past seasons.

After the game, new coach Jason Davis lauded his players for playing “as a unit” and with “intensity.” He noted that the team rebounded hard, but that there might have been “a little nervousness” on display. Waynesboro is a strong team that is expected to have a good season, so the Flucos did not have a soft touch as their initial opponent.

On Dec. 6 the Flucos hosted Western Albemarle. They will then go on the road. On Dec. 9 they play at Louisa High. On Dec. 10 they play a rare Saturday game at Turner Ashby. On Dec. 13 they host Albemarle High and then play three straight away games against Waynesboro, Orange County and Greenbrier East on Dec. 14, 16 and 17.

